In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 July 2022 2:23 pm / 0 comments

2022 Yamaha NMax 155 Matte Green

Coming in at RM9,498 for Malaysia is the 2022 Yamaha NMax 155 scooter, with two new colour choices – Matte Blue and Matte Green. Pricing for the NMax is recommended retail and does not include road tax, insurance and registration.

This is a rise of RM500 over the 2021 Yamaha NMax‘s RM8,998 retail price tag. Power for the NMax for the NMax 155 comes from a single-cylinder, SOHC, 155 cc VVA engine, fed by EFI. Power output is claimed to be 14.9 hp at 8,000 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, with a CVT gearbox and belt final drive.

Other specifications stay the same for the NMax, including LED lighting for the head light – coming with four low LED beams and twin high beams – and tail light that was introduced last year. However, conventional bulbs are still used for the turn signals while a monochrome LCD panel displays all the necessary information.

2022 Yamaha NMax 155 Matte Blue

Riding conveniences include smart key operation, a USB charging port and idle start-stop. A 23.3-litre storage compartment is found under the seat while the fuel tank holds 7.1-litres, a 0.5 litre increase over the previous generation NMax’s 6.6-litres.

Suspension on the NMax 155 uses telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers at the rear end, adjustable for preload. Braking is done with single hydraulic disc brakes front and rear, clamping identically sized 230 mm diameter discs while ABS is omitted for the Malaysia market.

The NMax comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects with every purchase coming with a complimentary Yamaha disc lock worth RM100. Stocks of the 2022 Yamaha NMax 155 is available immediately at all Hong Leong Yamaha authorised dealers.

GALLERY: 2022 Yamaha NMax 155 Malaysia Matte Green