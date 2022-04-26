In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 April 2022 5:13 pm / 0 comments

It appears the 2022 Yamaha NMax 155 will be getting colour updates for Malaysia, possibly as soon as just after Hari Raya Puasa. As for pricing, from we gather from sources in the market, the NMax 155 will likely have to same pricing as 2021, RM8,998, or possibly a little higher due to the vagaries of the exchange rate and shipping costs caused by the pandemic.

No news on what the new colour ways will be, though we can expect to see, at the least, two new colour schemes for the 2022 NMax, with one colour carried over from last year. The 2021 NMax was available in the Malaysian market in two colour options, Power Grey and Icon Grey, and your guess is as good as ours which will be retained.

Also, don’t expect changes in the engine room for the NMax, with power coming from a single-cylinder, SOHC, 155 cc VVA engine. Power output is claimed to be 14.9 hp at 8,000 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, going through the rear wheel via CVT gearbox and belt drive.

As per the 2021 NMax, LED lighting made an appearance last year, so it can safely assumed the specification for that will not change, with four low LED beams and twin high beams, and a four LED tail light. Inside the cockpit, a monochrome LCD display shows all the necessary information the rider needs.

Riding conveniences include smart key operation, a USB charging port and idle start-stop while a 23.3-litre storage compartment is found under the seat while the fuel tank contains 7.3-litres of fuel. As for ABS, this is fitted as standard equipment in Thailand and Europe, and as a model variant in Indonesia, so we hope this essential piece of safety equipment makes it to Malaysia this year.