18 March 2023

Now in Malaysia is the 2023 Aveta VADV150 Hybrid scooter, priced at RM13,980 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The VADV150 gets an assist in acceleration up to 50 km/h, which Aveta calls “Hybrid Assist” via the use of a “Smart Motor Generator” that feeds drive back into the engine using the alternator.

The engine on the VADV150 is a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC four-valve mill fed by EFI and displacing 149 cc. Power for the VADV150 is rated at 16.22 hp with electrical assist and maximum torque is 14.6 Nm.

Coming standard is Aveta’s SAF ABS with operates on both the front 14-inch and rear 13-inch wheel while tyre sizing is listed as 110/80 front and 130/70 rear. Suspension is done with non-adjustable telescopic forks in front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers with remote reservoirs at the back.

The VADV150 gets some features not usually seen on motorcycles and scooter in the Malaysian market. One feature is the Digital Video Recording (DVR) system that equips the VADV150 with front- and rear-facing cameras.

Also standard is the Adaptive Front Light System (AFS) that that automatically adjusts the headlight beam depending on riding speed and angle, giving a clearer view of the road. Inside the cockpit, a 7-inch TFT LCD displays all the necessary information and also includes a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as well as Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone.

Other riding conveniences include keyless start, engine start-stop at idle, two-position manually adjustable windshield and a USB charging port. Under the seat is a generous storage space while fuel tank capacity is 9.3-litres with dimensions at 2,072 x 720 x 1,260 mm, making the VADV slightly larger than the Honda ADV150.

Seat height on the VADV150 is 775 mm while weight is listed as 150 kg stemming from the addition of the hybrid motor and making this the heaviest scooter in its class. There are three colour options available – Yellow Topaz, Blue Sapphire, and Red Ruby – with stocks available immediately at all Aveta Malaysia authorised dealers.