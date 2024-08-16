2025 BMW M5 Touring debuts – G99-generation station wagon with 727 PS/1,000 Nm, 0-100 km/h in 3.6s

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / August 16 2024 2:23 pm

The BMW M5 Touring returns for just the third time in the model nameplate’s history, after the E34 and the E61, and the latest G99-generation model emerges as the long-roof bodystyle version of the G90 M5 sedan that made its debut in June this year.

Being a derivative of the G90 M5 sedan, the G99 M5 Touring sports the same powertrain, which is the M Hybrid setup pairing a combustion engine with electric drive propelling all four wheels.

Like in the sedan, this features a 4.4 litre biturbo V8 petrol engine, though it is rated at a claimed 585 PS from 5,600 rpm to 6,500 rpm and 750 Nm of torque from 1,800 rpm to 5,400 rpm, which is mated with a 197 PS/280 Nm integrated electric motor for combined outputs of 727 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque.

Drive is sent to all four wheels via an M Steptronic eight-speed automatic transmission and M xDrive all-wheel-drive with an active M differential. Fully deployed, the powertrain propels the G99 M5 Touring from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds (0.1 s slower than the G90 sedan), 0-200 km/h in 11.1 seconds (0.2 s slower) and on to a limited top speed of 250 km/h as standard, or up to 305 km/h with the M Driver’s Package.

As on the G90 M5 sedan and the F90 predecessor, the G99 M5 Touring driveline can be configured for differing setups, with regular all-wheel-drive as a default and 4WD Sport offering a more pronounced rear-axle bias. For the rear-wheel-drive traditionalists, the 2WD mode can be selected when dynamic stability control is switched off.

The aforementioned electric drive motor is integrated into its transmission, and draws from a 18.6 kWh battery that offers up to 67 km of pure electric driving on the WLTP testing standard. With the onboard charger, this can be recharged at up to 11 kW AC, which will take two hours 15 minutes to reach a full, 0-100% charge.

In terms of exterior dimensions, the G99 M5 Touring is the same length and width as the sedan, albeit 6 mm taller. Wheelbase and track widths front and rear are 3,006 mm, 1,684 mm and 1,660 mm respectively, matching the sedan on these counts.

On the scales, the G99 M5 Touring is claimed to weigh 2,475 kg unladen (DIN), or 40 kg more than the G90 M5 sedan. Inside, the latest M5 Touring has luggage capacity of 500 litres with the rear seats in place, or up to 1,603 litres wit the rear seats folded; the G90 M5 sedan holds 466 litres in its boot.

In building an M5 Touring from a 5 Series Touring base, body rigidity in the high-performance station wagon has been enhanced with hardware such as a tower-to-bulkhead stiffening plate, tower-to-front-end struts plus added elements in the car’s front-end structure, while the rear end of the car gets M5 Touring-specific underfloor struts, a cross bar, stiffening plate plus other bracing elements in the luggage compartment.

The double-wishbone front and five-link rear suspension are kitted with Adaptive M units featuring electronically controlled dampers, with Integral Active Steering.

The cabin of the M5 Touring offers an M-specific control panel for driving setup options, with the Setup button offering access to settings for the drive system, Drivelogic, chassis, steering, braking M xDrive AWD systems and brake energy recuperation intensity. As in recent M cars, M buttons on the steering wheel can be configured for two presets.

Sport mode will simplify the driver’s head-up display to show just the essential elements, and specifying the optional M Drive Professional adds a Track mode, as well as the M Laptimer and the Boost Control function.

Infotainment in the M5 Touring comes courtesy of the latest version of iDrive based on the BMW Operating System 8.5, which is aimed at offering access primarily via the touchscreen and voice commands. BMW Live Cockpit Professional brings BMW Maps navigation and Augmented View, while smartphone integration is by Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Like on the G90 M5 sedan, the G99 M5 Touring gets M-specific interior lighting with welcome animation, as well as the Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system. Available as optional equipment are steering wheel heating, active seat ventilation and a panoramic glass sunroof, while BMW Individual Metallic Merino leather trim will also be offered at a later date.

The G99 BMW M5 Touring will commence production in the manufacturer’s Dingolfing plant just ahead of market launch in November this year, and BMW points to Germany and the United States as key markets for the M5 Touring, followed by Great Britain, Canada and Switzerland.

