Leapmotor C10 spied in Malaysia – EV due here in Q4

Posted in Cars, Leapmotor, Local News, Spyshots / By Anthony Lim / August 16 2024 9:49 am

Another EV has been spotted undergoing road trials in Malaysia, and it’s the Leapmotor C10. It’s already known that the brand is heading here, with the all-electric Chinese SUV set to make its launch debut in the fourth quarter of 2024, and the sighting of this minimally disguised example in Gurun, Kedah by reader Derek Wong suggests that deployment timeline looks to be on track.

Previewed here in May, the C10 will be Leapmotor’s first model for the Malaysian market. When it arrives, the D-segment SUV – which measures in at 4,739 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,680 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,825 mm – will go up against the likes of the Proton X90 and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro.

Specifications for the local car haven’t been revealed. The C10 is available in a single-motor rear-wheel drive as well as a dual-motor, all-wheel drive configuration, with power outputs ranging from 231 PS (228 hp or 170 kW) and 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW).

A lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery provides the necessary juice, and this is available in two capacities, 52.9 kWh and 69.9 kWh, depending on output. As for operating range, the C10 will offer up to 420 km of WLTP-rated travel on a single charge.

It remains to be seen which one will make its way here, and how it will be priced – Stellantis Malaysia has suggested that the C10 will be affordable and priced in the ballpark “of the most popular EVs currently in Malaysia.”

GALLERY: Leapmotor C10 EV preview in Malaysia

