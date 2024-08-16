Lotus Kuala Lumpur Flagship Store in Glenmarie – 1,765 sq ft outlet with delivery bays, configurator room

Posted in Local News, Lotus / By Jonathan Lee / August 16 2024 3:44 pm

Today’s Malaysian launch of the Lotus Emeya coincided with the official opening of the Lotus Kuala Lumpur Flagship Store. Located not in the city but in Glenmarie, Shah Alam, the sprawling outlet nevertheless represents an extension of Lotus’ sales network in the country, complementing the brand’s existing facility at Pavilion Damansara Heights.

Occupying a floor space of 1,765 sq ft – of which 987 sq ft is reserved for the showroom – Lotus Kuala Lumpur boasts two delivery bays, a customer lounge, a dedicated merchandising area and a configurator room for prospective buyers to customise nearly every aspect of their own Lotus. The outlet carries Hethel’s latest visual identity first seen in Bahrain in 2021, with a dark “sculptural and artistic” aesthetic said to draw from the brand’s design and engineering prowess.

The launch of Lotus Kuala Lumpur comes five months after the opening of the Lotus Store in Pavilion Damansara Heights. Lotus Cars Malaysia (LCM) has previously said it plans to expand to the northern and southern regions, with a Lotus Mobile Service Solution also in the works.

Lotus Kuala Lumpur is located at 24, Jalan Juruhebah U1/50, Temasya Industrial Park, 40150 Section U1, Shah Alam. It is open from 8:30am to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays and public holidays.

