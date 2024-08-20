Puspakom Petaling Jaya to close Aug 31; customers advised to go to Glenmarie, Padang Jawa, Cheras

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / August 20 2024 1:08 pm

Puspakom has announced the closure of its Petaling Jaya outlet that will take effect from August 31, 2024 in light of the market’s shift towards liberalisation in the vehicle inspection industry in Malaysia, the company has announced today.

The closure is part of its efforts in enhancing its efficiency of service, and to ensure that customers always receive the best possible service, Puspakom said in its statement, adding that customers who frequent the Petaling Jaya outlet may engage the services of Puspakom Glenmarie, Puspakom Padang Jawa or Puspakom Cheras.

The closure of the Petaling Jaya outlet is a strategic company decision and it will not affect the quality of service provided, said Puspakom CEO Mahmood Razak Bahman. In addition, operating hours for the Puspakom Glenmarie outlet will be extended, from 7am to 11pm, effective September 2, 2024, he added.

