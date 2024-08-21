JB-Singapore RTS Link construction 83% completed, on track to start operations on Jan 1, 2027 – Loke

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Gerard Lye / August 21 2024 9:47 am

Construction of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit Link (RTS Link) has reached 83% completion as of the end of July this year and is on track to begin operations on January 1, 2027, according to transport minister Anthony Loke.

“The system installation by RTS Operations Systems (RTSO) is expected to be implemented by the end of this year. The completion of this rail infrastructure will also enable RTSO to start the system installation works that include trackwork, rolling stock, signalling systems and power supply and distribution,” Loke said at a recent press conference

As reported by Bernama, construction of the customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) complex in Bukit Chagar was also progressing as scheduled, with the substructure of the building already completed and building construction works currently being carried out. “Access to agencies that will operate at the CIQ complex to install equipment and systems is expected to start in August 2025,” commented Loke.

Launched in 2018, the RTS Link is a cross-border rail service that will serve 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction with a journey time of around five minutes between two stations: one in Bukit Chagar in Johor and the other in Woodlands in Singapore. The project was temporarily suspended in 2019 before it was resumed two years later in 2021.

Loke also revealed the government was aware of the increasing traffic congestion in Johor Bahru, and his ministry will study a traffic distribution plan for the Iskandar Malaysia region. He listed out Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, Jalan Tebrau, Jalan Jim Quee and Jalan Tunku Azizah as entry roads for vehicles to enter the CIQ complex in Bukit Chagar.

“To overcome this issue, the government is prioritising an investment of more than RM200 million in public transport infrastructure around Bukit Chagar which will not only meet current demand but also take into account future developments,” he added.

The RTS Link, when operation, is expected to draw in a high number of daily passengers which requires additional public support facilities. As such, MRT Corp will build a new multi-storey Park & Ride parking facility at Bukit Chagar for RTS Link passengers with 1,500 parking lots. Through the agreement, Coronade Properties will also prepare 781 additional car and motorcycle parking lots specifically for RTS Link passengers at Coronation Square, 400 metres from the Bukit Chagar station.

“A pedestrian bridge directly connecting Coronation Square to the CIQ complex will also be built by Coronade Properties so that RTS Link users can enjoy this facility in the future. All the facilities built to complete the RTS Link service infrastructure will be carefully designed to ensure passengers can enjoy a smooth travel experience from Malaysia to Singapore, and vice versa,” commented Loke.

