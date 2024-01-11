JB-Singapore RTS Link symbolically connected, construction on schedule at 65% completion

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By /

JB-Singapore RTS Link symbolically connected, construction on schedule at 65% completion

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit Link (RTS Link) has made its symbolic connection between Malaysia and Singapore, witnessed by prime minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, Bernama reported.

The symbolic connection of the RTS Link between the two countries involved the completion of the span, which is the meeting point of the project’s marine viaduct between Malaysia and Singapore. This is also the first time the two leaders met on the project site, according to the report. Also present were transport minister Anthony Loke, Singapore actiing minister for transport Chee Hong Tat and Johor MB Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

On track for completion in December 2026, the RTS Link has reached 65% completion as of December 31, 2023 as scheduled, according to the report.

JB-Singapore RTS Link symbolically connected, construction on schedule at 65% completion

Launched in 2018, the RTS Link is a cross-border rail service that accommodates up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, with a journey time of around five minutes between its two stations, one in Bukit Chagar in Johor and the other in Woodlands in Singapore.

Originally scheduled for start of construction in 2019 for completion by end of December 2024, the RTS Link project was suspended in April 2019 at Malaysia’s request as the administration at the time reviewed all big projects. In July 2021, then-prime minister of Malaysia Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin signed an agreement with his counterpart, Lee for the resumption of the project.

JB-Singapore RTS Link symbolically connected, construction on schedule at 65% completion
JB-Singapore RTS Link symbolically connected, construction on schedule at 65% completion
JB-Singapore RTS Link symbolically connected, construction on schedule at 65% completion
JB-Singapore RTS Link symbolically connected, construction on schedule at 65% completion
JB-Singapore RTS Link symbolically connected, construction on schedule at 65% completion

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 