JB-Singapore RTS Link symbolically connected, construction on schedule at 65% completion

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit Link (RTS Link) has made its symbolic connection between Malaysia and Singapore, witnessed by prime minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, Bernama reported.

The symbolic connection of the RTS Link between the two countries involved the completion of the span, which is the meeting point of the project’s marine viaduct between Malaysia and Singapore. This is also the first time the two leaders met on the project site, according to the report. Also present were transport minister Anthony Loke, Singapore actiing minister for transport Chee Hong Tat and Johor MB Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

On track for completion in December 2026, the RTS Link has reached 65% completion as of December 31, 2023 as scheduled, according to the report.

Launched in 2018, the RTS Link is a cross-border rail service that accommodates up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, with a journey time of around five minutes between its two stations, one in Bukit Chagar in Johor and the other in Woodlands in Singapore.

Originally scheduled for start of construction in 2019 for completion by end of December 2024, the RTS Link project was suspended in April 2019 at Malaysia’s request as the administration at the time reviewed all big projects. In July 2021, then-prime minister of Malaysia Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin signed an agreement with his counterpart, Lee for the resumption of the project.

