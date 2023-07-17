JB-Singapore RTS Link rail project – 41% completed

In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 17 July 2023 1:28 pm / 0 comments

Another update on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, which will connect Bukit Chagar in JB to Woodlands in the republic. According to Johor works, transportation and infrastructure committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, work on the ail project has reached the 41% construction stage and it remains on track to start operations by the end of 2026.

He said that work on the three main components to the project were making good progress, The Star reports. “The three main components are the depot, station and marine viaduct. All these three developments are showing a good sign of progress and are on schedule. As of June 30, the development progress has reached 41% in general,” he said.

He added that the state government would is set to conduct a traffic impact assessment (TIA) to find a short-term solution to address congestion in surrounding areas where construction of the RTS project is ongoing.

Back in May, it was reported that construction on the Singapore side had reached the halfway mark, and that the 4km-long rail connection was on course for its end-2026 target

The RTS Link is a cross-border rail service with a large capacity of up to 10,000 passengers per hour per direction, with a journey time of about five minutes between the Bukit Chagar and Woodlands stations.

Launched in 2018, RTS construction was scheduled to start in 2019 and slated for completion by December 2024. However, it was suspended in April 2019 at Malaysia’s request as the Pakatan Harapan administration reviewed all big projects. In July 2021, then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong inked an agreement that saw the project being resumed.

In its current form, the RTS project differs from the original plan. While the 10k passengers per hour capacity remains, the line will no longer leverage the Thomson-East Coast (TEL) MRT Line in Singapore. Instead, it will be a standalone LRT system. Also, instead of the TEL’s Mandai Depot, a new depot will be built in Wadi Hana, Johor Bahru.

The RTS will continue to feature co-location of customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) facilities, so that passengers undergo clearance only once, at their point of departure. Each government has separately appointed an infrastructure company to fund, build, own, maintain and renew the civil infrastructure and stations in its territory up to the international boundary.

