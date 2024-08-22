2024 MG5 sedan previewed in Malaysia – Civic size, City price; 1.5L NA, CVT; estimated from under RM100k

Posted in Cars, Local News, MG / By Gerard Lye / August 22 2024 4:39 pm

After launching two MG electric vehicles (EVs) in Malaysia earlier this year, SAIC Motor Malaysia is now expanding its line-up to include internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. One of them is this, the MG5, a C-segment-sized sedan that has already been introduced in neighbouring Indonesia (it is known as the MG5 GT there) and Thailand (they get the facelifted model), and is now being previewed here ahead of an official launch. Order taking has begun here, with deliveries expected to commence from October this year.

At 4,675 mm long, 1,842 mm wide, 1,480 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm, the MG5 is very much comparable in size to C-segment sedans such as the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Mazda 3. However, the company is marketing the MG5 as a B-segment sedan, one that is the “longest and widest” in its class.

The pricing also reflects this targeted approach, as the MG5 is estimated to carry a price tag under RM100,000. Only one variant will be offered (CBU from Thailand), but the estimate provided is a vague RMxx,xxx, so sound off your guesses in the comments below.

Bringing up B-segment sedans for comparison, the Honda City ranges from RM84,900 to RM99,900 for petrol-only variants, the Toyota Vios from RM89,600 to RM95,500 and the Nissan Almera from RM83,888 to RM95,888, while the Mazda 2 Sedan is over the mark at RM108,000.

To us, it sounds like the MG5 is being angled as “C-segment size at B-segment pricing,” which sounds quite familiar, don’t you think? We are of course referring to the “up for debate” S70, which is priced from RM73,800 to RM94,800, but is smaller in size although it does pack a turbo punch.

For whatever amount you’ll eventually be paying, the MG5 is powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine making 114 PS (113 hp or 84 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The powertrain, which also includes a CVT (eight virtual speeds) driving the front wheels, is the same as the one offered in Indonesia and Thailand.

In terms of standard equipment, the MG5 comes with LED daytime running lights and automatic headlamps, a powered sunroof, LED taillights, 17-inch ‘Tomahawk’ alloy wheels, black leather upholstery with red accents, a six-way powered driver’s seat, single-zone automatic air-conditioning with PM2.5 air filter and rear vents, six speakers as well as a seven-inch digital instrument cluster.

Infotainment is presented on a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, with functions like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a 360-degree camera all included. On the safety front, there are six airbags, passive cruise control and the usual array of passive systems, but the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are limited.

The MG Pilot suite as it is known includes a blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, lane change assist and rear collision warning, but a glaring omission is autonomous emergency braking. This active safety feature is fitted on Australia-spec models and its absence here is an issue, especially when you consider the other B-segment sedans come with AEB on higher variants.

The MG5 will be available in five colours, namely Nuclear Yellow, Dynamic Red, Arctic White, Black Pearl and Camden Grey. A five-year, unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty is included with each purchase, while the powertrain (engine and transmission) has a seven-year, unlimited-mileage coverage.

There you have it, the MG5 will be the brand’s first sedan to be offered here and looks to take on established B-segment models price-wise while offering space typical of C-segment cars. Interested?

