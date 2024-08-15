MG5 GT to be launched in Malaysia soon, according to local dealer – C-segment sedan with 1.5L NA, CVT

Posted in Cars, Local News, MG / By Gerard Lye / August 15 2024 6:32 pm

MG5 GT at the 2024 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show

MG Malaysia looks set to introduce more models here, with a local dealer revealing the MG5 GT will soon join the local line-up. At present, MG models available for purchase here are the fully electric MG4 and ZS.

The MG5 GT is a C-segment sedan that measures 4,675 mm long, 1,842 mm wide, 1,473 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,68 mm. When it goes on sale here, it will compete against models like the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Mazda 3.

Detailed specifications were not mentioned in the dealer’s Facebook post, but the model in Indonesia is powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine making 114 PS (113 hp or 84 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm.

MG5 GT at the 2024 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show

The mill sends drive to the front wheels via a CVT with eight virtual speeds, and this combination is also used in Thailand, where the model is simply known as the MG5. Based on the photos posted, equipment available for the sedan include 17-inch wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless engine start, LED headlamps and a digital instrument cluster.

In Thailand and Indonesia, the MG5/MG5 GT comes standard with passive cruise control, a blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, lane change assist and rear collision warning, but is lacking autonomous emergency braking. This active safety function is fitted on Australia-spec models, and if the MG sedan wants to be competitive here, it would need to be included. Australia also gets the sedan with the option of a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making 162 PS (160 hp or 119 kW) and 250 Nm, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Keep in mind that the unit shown to local dealers could be a pre-production model that is not necessarily indicative of the final version we are getting. In any case, are you looking forward to another option if you are in the market for a C-segment sedan?

GALLERY: MG5 GT at the 2024 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show

