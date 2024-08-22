BMW Group Malaysia rolls out new EV chargers in KL, Damansara, Seremban, Kuantan – AC, DC, Wallbox

New EV chargers at The Curve, Imperial Lexis KL – click to enlarge

BMW Group Malaysia – in partnership with its authorised dealers and charge point operators (CPOs) – has announced four new EV charging facilities across the Klang Valley, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang. The chargers are open to all EVs.

“By introducing more state-of-the-art charging facilities across the country, we are emphasising our commitment to an electrified future for Malaysia, which has also been well-represented by the rapid unveiling of more fully electrified models from both BMW and MINI within just the first half of 2024,” said Benjamin Nagel, MD of BMW Group Malaysia.

“As the number one premium EV provider in Malaysia, we believe that these facilities do more than serve our customers; they form the backbone of a nation moving towards embracing comprehensive electrified mobility,” he added.

New EV chargers at Zenith Hotel Kuantan, CMH Specialist Hospital Seremban- click to enlarge

One new spot in the Klang Valley is The Curve in Mutiara Damansara (B1 parking), established in partnership with Quill Automobiles and ChargeSini. There are two 47 kW DC chargers here, priced at RM1.39/kWh. The second KV facility – set up with Millennium Welt and ChargeSini – brings three 22 kW AC chargers to Imperial Lexis in KL city, with a charging rate from RM1.00/kWh.

Over in Seremban, there are now two BMW i Wallbox units at CMH Specialist Hospital, in partnership with Millennium Welt. Each AC 7.4 kW wallbox provides complimentary charging for hospital staff. Finally, there’s a 160 kW DC fast charger in Zenith Hotel Kuantan. Set up in partnership with Millennium Welt Kuantan and EL Charge, the rate here is RM1.69/kWh.

BMW Group Malaysia says that over 2,020 charging facilities have been made available in Malaysia so far, through strategic partnerships with various CPOs. Over 100 BMW i and MINI charging facilities are also available at most authorised dealerships as well as partnering venues across the country.

