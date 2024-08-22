FA Cup final football match on August 24 – several roads to be closed around Bukit Jalil National Stadium

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / August 22 2024 10:39 am

Several roads around the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil will be closed ahead of the FA Cup final between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Selangor FC, reported New Straits Times.

Traffic diversions will begin from 9am, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa. Traffic officers will be stationed to manage the flow of traffic around the stadium to prevent congestion. There are 4,968 parking spaces available around the stadium and if these spaces are full, the police will implement road closures and divert as needed,” he said.

Traffic from the Kesas Highway to the Sukom traffic light and from the Sukom traffic light to Jalan Merah Chagar will be diverted to Awan Kecil/Awan Besar, while those from Kesas Highway to Jalan Barat will be diverted to Jalan Radin/Sri Petaling; traffic from Jalan Radin to Jalan Barat will be diverted to Shah Alam.

Meanwhile, traffic from the Jalan Kuda roundabout to Jalan Barat via the Puchong Link will be diverted to Kinrara, from the Puchong Link to Jalan Barat, and from Kinrara to the Kuda roundabout.

Members of the public are advised to use public transportation to travel to the stadium, and to use their Touch ‘n Go cards for payment of public transport rides or for parking if they are driving to the venue; for public transport, RapidKL has announced that the LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line will have operations extended until 1am.

Vehicles parked along the sides of roads around the stadium entrance and exit will be subject to fines and towing, Rusdi said.

