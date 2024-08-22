JDT vs Selangor FA Cup final on August 24 – LRT Bukit Jalil operations extended to 1am on Sat night

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / August 22 2024 9:54 am

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will take on Selangor in the 2024-2025 FA Cup final this Saturday (August 24) at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, and it is anticipated that a large crowd will show up for the game.

As usual with big football matches, Rapid KL will cater to fans with extended LRT operation hours. The rail operator says that LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line operations from the Bukit Jalil LRT station will be extended till 1am. The match kicks off at 9pm.

All connecting stations will also have extended hours. Rapid KL reminds riders to use Touch n Go cards and ensure that there’s sufficient credit.

JDT are the holders of the Piala FA. The Southern Tigers beat Kuala Lumpur 2-0 in the final last year, and they also took home the trophy in 2022, when they beat Terengganu 3-1. They’re the favourites again, but it’s a final and anything can happen. Selangor does not lack motivation – star man Faisal Halim’s acid attack and the mocking of the Sultan of Selangor’s Cup by JDT owner and Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim can serve as fuel.

