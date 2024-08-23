KTM Komuter Tg Malim – Port Klang line facing 40-60 min delays – temp schedule supposed to start today

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / August 23 2024 11:12 am

KTM Komuter riders, especially those using the Tanjung Malim – Pelabuhan Klang line, take note. KTM has announced that train services are facing delays of between 40 to 60 minutes from the original scheduled times.

This is because of disruption to signalling at Batang Kali, as well as track repair works between that town and Serendah. The rail operator says that it will release periodic updates, and apologises for the inconvenience caused. If you have alternative transport, use it.

Anyway, today (August 23) was supposed to be the start of a temporary schedule for the Tanjung Malim – Pelabuhan Klang – Tanjung Malim line for work days. The weekend temporary schedule starts tomorrow, August 24. This is because of the track repair work between Batang Kali and Serendah. Check the temporary schedule in the KTMB Mobile app or www.ktmb.com.my.

