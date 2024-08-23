The Grand Tour finale to air on Sept 13 – Clarkson, May and Hammond’s last adventure together

Posted in Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / August 23 2024 5:19 pm

For some of us, the trio of Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond are what got us interested in cars. For over two decades, the group has introduced some of the world’s most exciting (and boring) cars while bringing us along on various adventures.

However, the ride is set to come to an end with the final episode of The Grand Tour, which will air on September 13 this year on Amazon Prime Video. In a new teaser leading up to the episode’s release, we get our first official look at some of the shenanigans coming our way.

As with recent episodes of the show, the trio will embark on another epic road trip, this time across Zimbabwe in three cars they’ve always wanted to own. We don’t get to see a lot of on-road action, but it looks like Clarkson will be in a Lancia Montecarlo, Hammond in a Ford Capri and May in a Triumph Stag.

Fans of the trio will know them best from their time on the revived Top Gear that aired in 2002, with Clarkson, Hammond and Jason Dawe being the initial presenters before the latter was replaced with May following the first series.

After Clarkson’s contract was not renewed by the BBC in March 2015, all three left together with producer Andy Wilman to form The Grand Tour. From 2016 to 2019, the new show followed a similar format to that of Top Gear but later switched to its current format of epic adventures after the conclusion of the third series in April 2019.

Series four and five each had four episodes, which was fewer than those before. The episodes saw the gang travel to Vietnam, Madagascar, Scotland, England and Wales, Scandinavia, Central Europe and more recently the Sahara. In recent years, each member of the group has gone on to explore other projects such as Clarkson’s Farm, James May: Our Man in… and Richard Hammond’s Workshop.

With the end of an era impending, what are your fondest memories of the Clarkson, May and Hammond? Prepare those tissue boxes for September 13, and as Clarkson says in the trailer, “so, for the last time, here we go.”

