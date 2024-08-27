Bermaz Xpeng dealership network – Glenmarie first location, Penang soon; Johor, Melaka, N9 by October

Posted in Cars, Local News, Xpeng / By Gerard Lye / August 27 2024 5:00 pm

At today’s launch of the Xpeng G6, Bermaz Xpeng revealed its dealership expansion plans for the coming months to expand the Chinese brand’s presence in Malaysia.

Currently, the only Xpeng showroom listed on the official website is located in Glenmarie, specifically next to the existing Mazda outlet in the area. However, Wan Zarel Harun, who is Prime Merdu’s head of business development and the brand custodian of Xpeng Malaysia, said another Xpeng showroom will soon open in Penang.

Following this, the immediate plan for Bermaz Xpeng is to launch more outlets in Johor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan. No detailed dates were provided but the company aims to have these showrooms operational at the very least by September or October this year.

The G6 is the first Xpeng model to go on sale here, and it directly competes against the Model Y. Available in two rear-wheel drive variants and priced from RM165,820 on-the-road without insurance, the G6 offers as much as 570 km of range following the WLTP standard and up to 286 PS.

