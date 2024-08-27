Lorry and three-car accident at PLUS Pagoh to Yong Peng southbound – all lanes blocked, 10km jam, avoid

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / August 27 2024 12:21 pm

PLUS users, take note. There has been an accident involving a lorry and three cars at KM 114.9 southbound between Pagoh and Yong Peng (U). The accident happened earlier this morning and the trailer is blocking all lanes.

Earlier, traffic was completely not moving and as of 9.39 am, all lanes were still blocked and a contra lane was activated. At 10.26 am, PLUS informed that the left and right lanes were still blocked (this is a two-lane stretch) and removal works were still ongoing.

Although the contra lane is open, traffic has backed up to a massive 10 km, and motorists are advised to take an alternative route. If you’re heading south, it might be better to turn off the highway before you reach the crawl. If you haven’t started your journey, it would be good to monitor the situation and plan accordingly. Drive safe.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.