Malaysian fuel prices Sept 2024 week 1 – diesel down 5 sen to RM3.18 per litre; RON97 down 5 sen to RM3.42

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, with the finance ministry having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of August 29 to September 4.

Following last week’s two sen drop, the price of diesel has been reduced once again, this time by five sen, meaning Euro 5 B10 and B20 diesel grades are now priced at RM3.18 per litre (RM3.23 last week).

This means that the price of diesel is now 17 sen lower than the RM3.35 per litre rate that was placed on the fuel at the start of the subsidy rationalisation programme for diesel in Peninsular Malaysia on June 10. As for Euro 5 B7, which is priced 20 sen more per litre. it retails for RM3.38 per litre in the coming week.

There’s also good news for RON 97 petrol users, because the fuel has seen its price reduced by five sen to RM3.42 per litre this week (RM3.47 per litre last week). As for RON 95, it of course remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the government in 2021.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, September 4, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 35th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 294th in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

