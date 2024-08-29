Entrance to PLUS Putra Mahkota toll from Nilai will be closed nightly till Sept 12 for tree cutting works

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / August 29 2024 1:53 pm

PLUS has announced that the slip road from Nilai to the Putra Mahkota toll plaza will be closed to all traffic every night till September 12. The closure will be nightly, from 10pm to 5am.

The highway operator says that this closure is for maintenance and to facilitate the cutting of the big trees that line the route using special equipment. This is a safety measure, PLUS says.

As an alternative, motorists to Bandar Seri Putra and Bandar Puteri Bangi from Nilai can exit at Nilai and continue their journey using state roads. Share this info with those who use the Putra Mahkota exit. Drive safe.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.