Stellantis Malaysia launches Peugeot Subang Jaya 2S – service centre to be operational by the end of Q3

Posted in Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Anthony Lim / September 2 2024 1:53 pm

Peugeot Malaysia has announced the launch of a new Peugeot showroom in the Klang Valley. Peugeot Subang Jaya, which is operated by Allure Auto, is the first dealership launch since Stellantis Malaysia took over the distribution, marketing, sales and after-sales of the Peugeot brand in the country.

Located in USJ 9, Allure Auto’s showroom marks the start of the company’s operations as a 1S dealership, but plans are already underway to expand that classification to 2S with the addition of a 5,800 sq. ft service centre in the near future.

Progress of the service facility, which is situated a few minutes away from the showroom, is at 70% completion rate and it is scheduled to be operational by the end of Q3 2024. The soon-to-be-launched service centre will house eight service bays as well as a body and paint repair facility.

Meanwhile, the Taipan showroom, which features the brand’s latest corporate identity, is equipped with four vehicle display spaces and one vehicle delivery bay. A key highlight of the showroom is the introduction of a 3D configuration tool for an interactive purchase experience.

“Allure Auto represents a milestone in our journey to have 30 dealerships in our network by end-2024. Stellantis Malaysia is committed to delivering top-tier brand and ownership experience to our customers, and we welcome Allure Auto to the Peugeot family,” said Stellantis MD Jamie Francis Morais.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.