2025 Aston Martin Vanquish – V12 bruiser returns with 835 PS, 1,000 Nm, highest ever top speed at 345 km/h

It’s been six years since we saw the Aston Martin Vanquish name, but it’s back, and once again it graces Gaydon’s top-dog front-engined supercar. As befitting a flagship, the numbers make for some eyebrow-raising reading, comparable to its main rival – the also-new Ferrari 12Cilindri.

Let’s start with the engine. Aston’s legendary V12 returns, retaining its 5.2 litre capacity and twin turbochargers from the Vanquish’s predecessor, the DBS Superleggera. That’s about all that’s unchanged, however – you now get a strengthened block and conrods, a redesigned head with new cam profiles and intake and exhaust ports, repositioned spark plugs and bigger fuel injectors, all to optimising combustion.

The turbos also have reduced inertia and spin faster to increase performance and throttle response, with a new Boost Reserve function increasing boost pressure beyond normal to provide instant response when needed. A larger oil cooler also increases heat rejection by 50%.

The net result is profound – the Vanquish produces a whopping 835 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque, resulting in Aston’s highest specific output yet at 160 PS per litre. Acceleration figures have not been released just yet, but the car also delivers the highest ever top speed for a production Aston at 345 km/h.

All this is sent to the rear wheels through a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox. For the first time on a front-engined V12 Aston, the Vanquish gets an electronic locking differential instead of a mechanical one, again improving response in concert with the stability control system.

Under the skin, the Vanquish utilises the same bonded aluminium structure that Aston has used for years, but with increased underbody bracing to increase lateral stiffness by 75% over the DBS 770 Ultimate. A new engine cross brace and front undertray and crossmember have resulted in a more rigid front end, increasing damper mounting stiffness and improving steering feel and response – further enhanced by the recalibrated electric power steering and the fitment of a non-isolated steering column.

The rear end has also been stiffened with increase lateral bracing between the rear shock towers and a thicker undertray for better stability and handling balance. The car rides on front double wishbones and rear multilink suspension, equipped with thicker anti-roll bars and the same Bilstein DTX dampers introduced on the DB12, the latter with bespoke calibration for the Vanquish. Braking is handled by standard-fit carbon ceramic items with discs that measure 410 mm at the front and 360 mm at the rear.

The new ABS features a veritable alphabet soup of functions to improve braking performance under spirited driving, including Integrated Brake Slip Control (IBC) to reduce trail braking distances, Integrated Traction Control (ITC), Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) and an Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Estimation (IVE) algorithm to optimise the ITC and IVC’s performance. An all-new Corner Braking 2.0 enhances trail braking stability, enabling a tighter line coming into a corner.

Providing a visual representation of the Vanquish’s formidable performance is its menacing design, blending organic elements from the Vantage with the brutish angularity of the Valour and Valiant. The front end features the smaller model’s matrix LED headlights that flank the massive grille together with the brake ducts, while the sculpted bonnet house F1-inspired louvres and scoops to cool the hard-working V12.

Along the side, you’ll notice the more laid-back silhouette, achieved by pushing the front axle 80 mm forwards. You’ll also find deeply-scalloped sides, forward-raked C-pillars and an abrupt Kamm tail derived from Aston’s 1960s Le Mans racers. Also inspired by those cars are front fender infills that stretch into the doors and house both the fender vents and the usual Aston side strake.

Moving to the back, the Vanquish’s voluptuous haunches lead into a tail section that mirrors the shape of the front grille. A pair of seven-bar LED vertical taillights sit either side of a floating “shield”, above an absolutely humongous diffuser that integrates four gaping tailpipes connected to a stainless steel exhaust (a 10.5 kg lighter titanium system is optional). Completing the look are 21-inch cross-spoke forged alloy wheels, shod with bespoke Pirelli P Zero tyres with noise cancellation technology.

The interior of the Vanquish continues the no-nonsense, button-heavy direction set by the DB12 and Vantage, sharing parts of the dashboard with the latter. This means you still get Aston’s latest tech, comprising of 10.25-inch instrument and infotainment displays running on in house-developed software, with wireless Apple CarPlay and a 15-speaker, dual-amplifier Bowers & Wilkins sound system standard.

But there are some unique touches, including a full-width chrome strip above the air vents and a centre protrusion that “hugs” the touchscreen. The centre console with its solid metal drive mode selector (which also houses the illuminated glass starter button) and climate control rollers, along with rows of chassis and powertrain buttons, also lies flatter for a greater feeling of space and luxury.

The two seats have also been lifted from the Vantage, available as either the Sport Plus Seats with unique quilting or the carbon fibre-backed Performance Seats. The luggage areas are separated by a cross brace and can be fitted with fitted luggage in saddle leather. A panoramic glass roof comes standard, replete with a low-e coating to cut down on harmful UV rays, although a carbon roof can be optioned.

Limited to less than 1,000 units per annum, the new Vanquish is available to order now, with deliveries kicking off in the fourth quarter of the year.

