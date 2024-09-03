2025 Bentley Flying Spur to debut on September 10 – fourth-gen with 782 PS PHEV system, 72 km EV range

After revealing the all-new Bentley Continental GT in June this year, the British carmaker has announced it will soon introduce the fourth-generation Flying Spur on September 10.

Like its two-door grand touring coupe, the Flying Spur sedan will sport the brand’s ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ powertrain to become what the brand claims says will be “the most powerful, most dynamic and most efficient four-door car in Bentley’s 105-year history.”

According to the company, the upcoming Flying Spur will offer an electric-only range of about 72 km (45 miles) and a total range of over 805 km (500 miles). It will also emit less than 40 g/km of CO2, and the powertrain is said to deliver 782 PS (771 hp or 575 kW) and 1000 Nm of torque.

The output figures match those of the latest Continental GT, which suggests the same plug-in hybrid powertrain with a 4.0 litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine, an electric motor, a 25.9-kWh battery and an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The Continental GT will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and will hit a top speed of 335 km/h. With two more doors and a larger body, expect the Flying Spur to have slightly lesser performance when compared to its two-door sibling.

