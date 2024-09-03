ABS mandatory for motorcycles in Malaysia beginning January 1, 2025, says Deputy PM Zahid Hamidi

Bosch Motorcycle ABS Technology Demonstrator

Following the earlier announcement on motorcycle anti-lock braking systems (ABS), Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said ABS for motorcycles sold in Malaysia is mandatory from January 1, 2025. Speaking at the Conference on Asian Road Safety (CARS), Zahid said this applies to two-wheelers of an engine capacity of 150 cc and above.

During his speech at the conference, Zahid said, “I’m confident this initiative will decrease road traffic deaths in Malaysia and encourage other Asean countries to implement similar measures, enhancing motorcycle safety across the region.” The conference also saw Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong in attendance, reported Bernama.

Zahid, who is also chairman of the Malaysian Cabinet Committee on Road Safety and Traffic Congestion, said motorcycle ABS was able to reduce motorcyclist fatalities in road accidents by 31 percent. He expressed confidence this initiative will reduce local road traffic deaths and inspire ASEAN countries to do the same.

