Malaysian bikes above 150 cc must have ABS in 2025

Yamaha NVX 155 ABS

Beginning January 1, 2025, new motorcycles above 150 cc sold in Malaysia must be equipped with ABS. Following a two-year study by Malaysian Ministry of Transport, this is a mandatory requirement in order to reduce the increasing number of motorcycle-related deaths.

As reported by The Star, “ABS can reduce motorcycle accidents and deaths by up to 30 percent. It helps to prevent skidding so that riders do not lose control of their motorcycles,” said Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) chairman, Dr Wong Shaw Voon.

ABS was previously not mandatory for motorcycles sold in Malaysia, but two-wheelers with an engine capacity typically above 250 cc are “international” models sold in every market. Thus, motorcycle with larger engine capacities come standard with ABS in Malaysia.

This follows a 2022 report where previous transport minister transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said motorcycle ABS would be made mandatory in Malaysia after a study by MIROS. In Europe, motorcycle ABS for motorcycles above 125 cc was made mandatory in 2016, while smaller engined motorcycles and scooters were required to have ABS or Combined Braking System (CBS).

Mohan K Ramanujam

Coming with diverse and extensive experience in heavy engineering, Mohan enjoys making anything with wheels go fast, especially motorcycles. His weapon of choice is the Desmoquattro engine, and he has a penchant for anything with a dash of Italian design. Strangely enough, he insists he's a slow rider.

 

Comments

  • Loki on Aug 12, 2024 at 5:18 pm

    What’s the point when mat rempits don’t even use the basic brakes? They think they more lives than their oyen pet cats at home or have deity protection

  • Ben Yap on Aug 12, 2024 at 5:30 pm

    by 2025, 150cc bikes without ABS from yesteryears will drop in resale value. so better sell of your soon to be dinosaur bikes.

