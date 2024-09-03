Great Wall Motor Tank 500 coming to Malaysia in 2025?

First shown at the 2023 Bangkok Motor Show, the Great Wall Motor Tank 500 could be arriving on the Malaysian market soon, according to a company source. In May last year, the manufacturer revealed its Hi4-T plug-in hybrid system for the Tank 500 and the Tank 400.

The Hi4-T powertrain in the Tank 500 is comprised of a 2.0 litre turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine and a nine-speed Hydraulic Automatic Transmission and four-wheel-drive, and here the electric motor is integrated into the gearbox while the battery is located at the rear of the chassis.

Its 37.1 kWh hybrid drive battery is claimed to offer up to 110 km of purely electric driving, and the electrified powertrain as a whole produces 408 PS and 750 Nm of torque.

Great Wall Motor Tank 500 coming to Malaysia in 2025?

An example of the Tank 500 was shown at the 2024 Chengdu Motor Show in Black Warrior Edition guise, which brings a blacked-out aesthetic to the ladder-frame SUV. Here, the chrome brightwork on the existing model is swapped for gloss black finish, namely for its alloy wheels, window surrounds, front grille, front bumper inserts and roof rails, as well as the tail lamp surrounds and rear bumper trim.

The inside of the Tank 500 Black Warrior Edition gets a matching scheme, with black leather upholstery to go with the open-pore wood trim. Cabin equipment of this Black Warrior Edition remains as before, featuring a 12.3-inch driver’s instrument display and a 16.2-inch central infotainment touchscreen.

In China, the Tank 500 is priced at 335,000 yuan (RM205,995), according to Car News China. If the Tank 500 is indeed headed for Malaysia, how much do you think this model might be priced, given that the Tank 300 is priced at RM250k?

Great Wall Motor Tank 500 Hi4-T Black Warrior Edition at 2024 Chengdu Motor Show

GALLERY: Great Wall Motor Tank 500 Hi4-T

Great Wall Ora Good Cat 2024
Great Wall Ora 07 2024
Great Wall Tank 300 2024

