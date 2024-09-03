Guthrie H’way Elmina R&R gets EV charger, 60kW DC

Good news for EV owners who use the Guthrie Corridor Expressway to commute, as well as residents of the growing Elmina township. Prolintas has announced a new EV charger at the Guthrie’s Elmina R&R, northbound.

The EV charger is a DC unit, and the charge point operator is ChargEV. It’s a 60 kW unit with two CCS2 nozzles and while charging was FOC for a couple of days leading to Merdeka Day, charging rates are now at a ‘promotional rate’ of RM1.20 per kWh. This promo period is for six months starting from September 1.

EV owners residing in the townships lining the GCE, would this be useful as a quick top-up/back-up spot?

