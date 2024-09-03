Porsche 911 Turbo limited edition sneakers available in Malaysia – limited to 150 pairs, priced at RM1,190

Posted in Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / September 3 2024 11:14 am

The Porsche 911 Turbo is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and if the special edition car is a little too far out of reach, maybe this will satiate your desire to express your love for motoring icon.

In collaboration with Puma, Porsche has released an exclusive series of 12 different sneaker designs that are each limited to 911 pairs. In its release, the German carmaker highlights two models in the sneaker series which have a historical connection to iconic Porsche models and their design elements.

The first is the ‘Turbo No. 1’ sneaker that is inspired by the Porsche presented to Louise Piëch – the daughter of company founder Ferdinand Porsche – on her 70th birthday. Created in metallic silver, the shoes feature a red and blue tartan pattern reflective of the interior of the first 911 Turbo.

Meanwhile, the ‘Turbo 930’ sneaker comes in Oak Green Metallic and is based on Ferry Porsche’s 911 Turbo from 1976 with an inner lining designed in a green tartan pattern. Full-grain leather is used for the ‘Turbo No. 1’ sneaker, while it is nubuck leather for the ‘Turbo 930’ pair.

As for the remaining 10 designs, they are each inspired by a specific 911 Turbo from a selected market and will be exclusively available in the respective market. For the designs, the selected markets – Germany, France, Poland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, the United States and Canada – have chosen one of thirty available exterior colors from the original Porsche colour charts from 1975 to 1977.

For Malaysia, the 50th anniversary Porsche 911 Turbo limited sneaker editions come in an exclusive polar blue colourway and will be available at all Porsche Centres here. Limited to 150 pairs and priced at RM1,190 a pair, buyers will also receive an additional set of laces and a black Porsche-branded Puma sports bag with their purchase.

All tribute sneakers sport dynamic vintage ‘turbo’ lettering on the outside and subtle Porsche logo. Other standout cues include the heel section which is a nod to the characteristic “whale fin” of the Turbo’s rear spoiler and horizontal red taillights, along with a 3D-printed crest. The silhouette is based on Puma’s Road Rider model and the front of the lacing is adorned with a removable plaque with 50th anniversary lettering.

