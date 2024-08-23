Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years – limited to 1,974 units

Posted in Cars, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / August 23 2024 6:24 pm

The Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years has been unveiled to commemorate five decades of the high-performance, turbocharged version of the Porsche 911 which emerged in 1974. Based on the 911 Turbo S of the 992 generation which has recently been given a mid-lifecycle update, the Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years is limited to 1,974 units to commemorate the nameplate’s first model year.

True to form, the 911 Turbo 50 Years is a special edition that pays tribute to models from the marque’s past with the various visual elements on the car. The side vinyl graphics tip the hat to the livery of the 1973 911 RSR Turbo, in the recently-introduced colour Turbonite that is exclusive to the Turbo variants of the current Porsche model line, first introduced on the third-generation Panamera.

The Turbonite colour is also applied to the limited-edition model’s engine cover inlays, fuel filler cover and Porsche crest, as well as on the ‘Turbo 50’ model logo.

Meanwhile, the Anthracite Grey finish is used on the rear wing blade, rear apron, mirror base and air intake trims, while a badge on the engine cover grille shows a turbocharger icon and the ‘1974-2024’ legend. The LED door puddle lamp projectors show the image of a turbocharger on the groung when activated, and the current 911 Turbo S Exclusive design wheels also get the Turbonite finish.

More historical design references can be found in the 911 Turbo 50 Years, featuring the Mackenzie tartan fabric on the centre panels of the seats and interior door upholstery panels. Mirroring the accents on the exterior, the cabin also gets Turbonite finish on the seat belts, controls, decorative stitching, trim strips with decorative inlays in black leather and the Porsche crest on the steering wheel.

The ‘Turbo 50’ logo is found on the illuminated door sill guards which are in black brushed aluminium, and the logo is also embroidered into the headrests of the standard sports seats. An aluminium anniversary plaque is located above the glove compartment, also bearing the ‘Turbo 50’ logo and the limited-edition number of the car. A-pillars, sun visors and roof lining are in perforated Race-Tex, while a Porsche Design Subsecond clock on the dashboard also gets a special Turbo 50 design.

More can be optioned on the car, through the 50 Years of Turbo Heritage Design Package that brings Aventurine Green metallic paint, a decorative graphic with individually selectable numbers between 0 to 99, the 50 Years of Turbo logo and the Porsche logo. Customers may choose to have all, some, or none of the Heritage design elements on their car.

The Heritage Design Package also brings Sport Classic design wheels in silver and white, along with the 1964 iteration of the historic Porsche crest on the bonnet and on the wheels’ centre caps, with ‘Turbo 50’ and Porsche logos in gold. Inside, the dials of the instrument cluster and Sport Chrono clock are in green when the Heritage Design Package is optioned.

The basic hardware is carried over from the 992-generation 911 Turbo S, which means a powertrain that is the 3.7 litre twin-turbocharged flat six with variable geometry turbine (VGT) turbochargers delivering 650 PS and 800 Nm to all four wheels via an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic, enabling 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 8.9 seconds.

A sports exhaust system is standard, while a 10 mm-lowered PASM adaptive suspension setup with front axle lift are also standard on the 911 Turbo 50 Years. Brakes are PCCB carbon-ceramic units as standard, here on the Turbo 50 with calipers in black.

