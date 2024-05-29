992 Porsche 911 facelift debuts with first-ever hybrid system – 541 PS/610 Nm Carrera GTS with T-Hybrid

Posted in Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / May 29 2024 1:08 pm

The Porsche 911 is now available with a hybrid powertrain for the first time as part of a facelift for the 992-generation model. The new T-Hybrid system will be offered with Carrera GTS versions of the 992.2 model, which are joined by the updated base Carrera variants, while the Turbo, Turbo S and GT3 RS options continue on untouched.

A hybrid system for the 911 is a big deal, and Porsche pulled out all the stops to make sure it delivers on performance. First up, the Carrera GTS gets a new 3.6 litre turbocharged flat-six petrol engine, which is an upgrade from the 3.0 litre unit used previously. The increased displacement comes courtesy of a bore and stroke increase to 97 mm and 81 mm respectively. The new engine also features VarioCam camshaft adjustment and a valve control using roller rocker arms.

However, where the previous engine had a twin-turbo setup, the new one only has a single turbocharger in play, albeit a pretty advanced one. Sandwiched between the compressor and turbine wheels is an electric motor that serves to improve throttle response and performance by developing boost as and when required.

Porsche says the switch to a single, electrically-driven turbo means it doesn’t need to equip the GTS with a wastegate. Additionally, the electric motor in the turbo doubles as a generator and can develop up to 11 kW using the exhaust gas stream, kind of like the MGU-H system in a Formula 1 car.

Meanwhile, a second electric motor rated at 54 PS (54 hp or 40 kW) and 150 Nm of torque is integrated into a more powerful PDK eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Both electric motors are powered by a 400V, 1.9-kWh (gross energy capacity) battery located under the front bonnet where the previous 12V battery used to reside. The 12V battery has now been replaced by a lightweight lithium-ion unit located behind the parcel shelf in the rear.

Thanks to the high-voltage system, the compressor for the air conditioning system can be powered electrically, so there’s no need for a belt drive which makes the engine more compact while making room above the engine for a pulse inverter and DC-DC converter. All these electrified components add just 50 kg to the overall weight compared to the previous GTS.

For the 50 kg gain, the new GTS is a lot more powerful than its predecessor. On its own without electrical assistance, the boxer engine pushes out 485 PS (479 hp or 357 kW) and 570 Nm. Add in the electric motors and the total system output is 541 PS (534 hp or 398 kW) and 610 Nm, which is 61 PS (60 hp or 45 kW) and 40 Nm more than the old GTS.

The 992.2 GTS needs just three seconds to complete the 0-100 km/h sprint on its way to a top speed of 312 km/h, the former being 0.3 seconds quicker than the 992.1 GTS. Improvements have also been made to the standard Carrera Coupe, which can now get from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds (3.9 seconds with the Sport Chrono package) and maxes out at 294 km/h – the previous model is slower by 0.1 seconds and 1 km/h respectively.

The Carrera’s improved performance comes courtesy of a revamped 3.0 litre twin-turbo flat-six engine, which adopts the intercooler from the Turbo models – this now sits directly under the rear lid grille above the engine. The previous GTS lends its turbos to the Carrera too, with the end result being 394 PS (389 hp or 290 kW) and 450 Nm.

On the chassis side of things, the new GTS comes with rear-axle steering as standard for the first time and the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) anti-roll stabilisation system has been integrated into the high-voltage system for increased flexibility and precision. The sports suspension with a variable damper system (PASM) and a ride height lowered by 10 mm are also standard for the GTS.

As for styling changes, the GTS is identified by its revised front end that has five vertically arranged active cooling air flaps, which are complemented by adaptive front diffusers in the underbody. These open and close depending on how much air flow is required.

Range-wide revisions for the 911 include new matrix LED headlamps that integrate all light functions and still retain the signature four-point graphic. As an option, a HD matrix LED system can be added with more than 32,000 light points that can illuminate the road ahead up to a distance of more than 600 metres.

There’s also a redesigned light strip at the back with an integrated arc and ‘PORSCHE’ logo to give the rear end a deeper and wider appearance, while the redesigned rear grille with five fins per side connects to the rear window to form a graphic unit that fades into the retractable spoiler below.

More minor adjustments include a number plate recessed positioned slightly higher at the rear, while the front sensors for the assistance systems are now located behind a high-gloss surface below the front number plate. Buyers can option a sports exhaust system and aero kit for the Carrera, with the former being standard for the GTS.

On the inside, the 911 is now a two-seater by default, although buyers can option 2+2 seating at no extra charge. Purists might lament the lack of a turn key to side of the steering wheel, which has now been replaced with a regular start button for the first time in a 911.

Another thing that fans will miss is the analogue rev counter because the new 911 now comes with a fully digital instrument cluster represented by a 12.6-inch curved display. This comes with seven views, including a Classic display inspired by the traditional five-tube Porsche dial design with a central tachometer.

The Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system and its 10.9-inch central touchscreen are carried over but with increased customizability than before. The system also has deeper integration of Apple CarPlay and there is even video streaming support while parked. Another change Porsche mentions is a revised centre console storage compartment with a cooled slot for the wireless charging pad.

In its official release, Porsche says the new 911 Carrera can be ordered now as a coupe or cabriolet with rear-wheel drive. For the 911 Carrera GTS, all-wheel drive and Targa (AWD only) are available, with further variants set to go on sale later. Both model variants come with PDK as standard, so you can say goodbye to the manual transmission option for these.

