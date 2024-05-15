992 Porsche 911 facelift to debut May 28 with hybrid powertrain; 8.7 seconds quicker on the Nurburgring

Posted in Cars, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / May 15 2024 11:06 am

The Porsche 911 is about to be released in its latest form later this month, with the 992-generation facelift set to premiere on May 28.

The ‘992.2’ will receive a hybrid powertrain for the first time in the roadgoing model’s history – the exception being the 997 generation-based GT3 R Hybrid from 2010.

The upcoming model will combine a revised version of the current turbocharged boxer six-cylinder engine with an electric motor within the front axle assembly, effectively with RWD from the ICE and FWD from the electric motor, according to Autocar.

Its gearbox houses a 48-volt integrated starter-generator motor to add electric boost to the powertrain as well as to power ancillary components, and energy is stored in a lithium-ion battery, according to the report.

This should add considerably to the engine’s outputs, which made 450 PS and 530 Nm in Carrera S and 4S forms, with the latter GTS variants bringing 480 PS and 570 Nm; the GT3 and GT3 RS are expected to remain naturally aspirated.

Given that the Nürburgring Nordschleife is the perennial stomping ground for Porsche, the manufacturer has announced that the 992-generation facelift has clocked a lap time of seven minutes 16.934 seconds around the circuit, which it says is 8.7 seconds faster than “the corresponding version of the predecessor model.”

Though it did not specify which variant that was, Porsche noted that the test car was fitted with standard road tyres and the optional aero kit. Meanwhile, updates can be expected for the car’s styling, lights, interior equipment as well as infotainment.

