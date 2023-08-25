Porsche 911 GT3 RS launched in Malaysia – fr RM2.6m

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / 25 August 2023 11:25 am / 2 comments

Porsche Malaysia, represented by Sime Darby Auto Performance has now brought the Malaysian market launch of the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the latest track-focused 911 that comes to market with even more track performance focus than before.

In Malaysia, base pricing for the 2023 911 GT3 RS starts from RM2,630,000 including duties and a four-year warranty, excluding registration fee, road tax and insurance.

The latest car to wear the nameplate carries over the last GT3 RS’ engine configuration. This is a naturally aspirated, dry-sumped 4.0 litre boxer six-cylinder engine, now breathed on to yield a higher peak power figure of 525 hp at 8,500 rpm along with 465 Nm of torque at 6,300 rpm.

Outputs go to a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission driving the rear wheels via an electronically controlled differential lock with fully variable torque distribution, featuring ratios shorter than those on the 992-generation 911 GT3. The 0-100 km/h benchmark is done in 3.2 seconds, and top speed is 296 km/h.

Aero work has been given a new focus on the 992-generation GT3 RS, with a rear wing that for the first time sits taller than the roof and forms a part of the car’s active aerodynamics package. This brings a drag reduction system (DRS) to a production Porsche for the first time, and conversely becomes an air brake by switching to its most vertical angle during high speed emergency braking.

Further aero revisions for the 992-gen GT3 RS include the larger front fender louvres, a new door design enabling greater airflow from the front wheels, an active slat system in the front splitter, redesigned rear diffuser, as well as front suspension wishbones with a teadrop cross section to increase downforce by 40kg at the car’s top speed. Here, the front axle wishbone links are longer, contributing to its 29 mm wider front track relative to the 911 GT3.

All in, the 992-generation GT3 RS is rated to generate 409 kg of downforce at 200 km/h, and 860 kg of downforce at 285 km/h. This would be twice as much downforce as the 991.2 GT3 RS that it succeeds, and three times as much as that of the current 992 GT3.

Airflow management on the 992 GT3 RS extends to cooling, which sees the front radiator go from a three-unit layout in the 991-generation car to a larger single, angled unit that takes up more room; there is now no luggage space in the front of the car.

Chassis management on the GT3 RS now includes four rotary dials on the steering wheel to control compression and rebound damping for the front and rear axles, along with amount of differential locking as well as for control of the DRS.

Rolling stock on the 992 GT3 RS are 20-inch wheels on 275/35 tyres in front and 21-inch wheels on 335/30 tyres at the rear, housing cast-iron composite discs measuring 408 mm (36 mm thick) in front and 380 mm (30 mm) at the rear , while piston diameter is up to 32 mm from 30 mm on the 911 GT3. Optional are PCCB ceramic-composite brakes, which bring larger discs of 410 mm in front and 390 mm at the rear.

Lightweight construction measures see the use of CFRP for the doors, front fenders, roof and front lid, while the interior also employs CFRP in the bucket seats. In standard trim, the 992-generation GT3 RS tips the scales at 1,450 kg DIN.

Also optional is the Clubsport package that brings a steel roll cage, fire extinguisher and six-point harnesses. For those who want an even more rigourous weight-saving regime, there is the Weissach Package that specifies the front bonnet, roof, parts of the rear wing and door handles in carbon-fibre, as well as for the front and rear anti-roll bars and rear coupling rods.

The Weissach Package also includes a set of forged magnesium alloy wheels which will save eight kg, a carbon-fibre rollover bar that saves six kg, and added tactility from optional shift paddles with motorsport-derived magnet technology that aim to deliver a more precise pressure point and a more defined ‘click’.

Beyond the car itself, reserved for purchases of the 992-generation GT3 RS is the 911 GT3 RS chronograph, featuring the Porsche Design chronograph calibre WERK 01.200 that is COSC-certified. Design cues and materials on the GT3 RS are found on the watch, in addition to its chronograph functions and the pulsometer scale on its bezel.

