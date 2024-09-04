2025 Nissan Patrol debuts – 7th-gen ditches V8 for twin-turbo V6, gains Google built-in, Klipsch audio

Posted in Cars, International News, Nissan / By Jonathan Lee / September 4 2024 12:17 pm

A new Nissan Patrol doesn’t come around very often, but the flagship 4×4 moves into only its seventh generation in 73 years with the unveiling of the newest model in Abu Dhabi today. Built on the bones of the latest Infiniti QX80, it retains its body-on-frame construction but gains plenty of new tech and a new engine to replace the dinosaur V8.

That engine is the VR35DDTT 3.5 litre direct-injected twin-turbocharged V6. Despite dropping over two litres in displacement, the mill produces more power (+7%) and way more torque (+25%) – 425 hp and 700 Nm of torque – while also delivering greater fuel efficiency. Given its propensity to be used off-road in blisteringly hot climates such as in the Middle East, the six-pot has been outfitted with a high heat-resistant turbocharger and a scavenge oil pump, the latter ensuring consistent lubrication on slopes and inclines.

Nissan has retained the base naturally-aspirated V6, although it too has shrunk in swept volume to 3.8 litres; now with direct injection, it makes 316 hp and 386 Nm. Drive is sent to all four wheels through an also-new Mercedes-Benz-derived nine-speed automatic gearbox, along with a Nissan-first 4WD transfer mode interlock system that allows drivers to seamlessly switch between modes.

Off-roading capability has been further enhanced with the standard fitment of adaptive air suspension, utilising electronic dampers to automatically adapt to driving conditions. The air springs can either be raised to increase ground clearance or lowered to improve aerodynamic efficiency, entry and egress, as well as aiding cargo loading.

Marking a departure from the rather bulbous sixth-gen model, the new Patrol shares the same proportions and general design direction as the QX80, albeit with an even sharper suit. The front end is characterised by striking vertical double-C LED headlights with adaptive driving beam technology, flanking an imposing V-motion grille that is visually integrated with the lamps through dual chrome bars.

Along the side, you’ll find vertical fender vents and an upright glasshouse with a wraparound windscreen design shared with the QX80. Where the Patrol differs from the Infiniti is in the D-pillars, which uses more body colour and is topped by a “Patrol” appliqué.

Full-width taillights incorporating the same double-C graphic as the front finish off the design at the rear, which also gets twin body-coloured bumper extrusions flanking the towing eye. A new puddle lamp incorporates the car’s silhouette and the text “Since 1951”, highlighting the nameplate’s storied history. The Patrol is available in seven colours – plus four two-tone options – with wheel options measuring up to a staggering 22 inches in diameter.

The interior is as much of a departure from the previous model as the exterior. The widescreen display panel has been lifted straight from the QX80, featuring 14.3-inch instrument and infotainment displays that are almost seamlessly integrated into a 28.6-inch Monolith panel.

These run on a new Nissan Connect 2.0 operating system with Google services like Google Maps, the Google Assistant and the Play Store built-in – a first for the Middle Eastern region. At the rear, you’ll find optional twin 12.8-inch headrest-mounted displays, while the sound system is now an available 12-speaker Klipsch Premium Audio setup with DynamicAudioReveal technology and DJX 3D Surround sound.

Moving on to the rest of the cabin, you’ll find a stitched leather-covered dashboard and door cards, along with a tall and wide centre console with a push-button gear selector and a sliding storage cover. The quilted leather seats incorporate a pattern inspired by kumiko, a Japanese woodworking technique, and can be had with eight-way power adjustment and a massage function. A panoramic glass sunroof and 64-colour ambient lighting with “customisable live backgrounds” come standard.

New to the Patrol is Biometric Cooling, which uses a built-in infrared sensor to detect the body temperatures of the first- and second-row occupants and automatically adjust air-flow settings to suit, similar to Lexus’ Climate Concierge technology. Nissan is claiming class-leading roominess for the second and third rows, with access to the latter (which come with a powered fold and unfold feature) aided by EZ flex second-row seats that can be pushed forwards without the need to removed an attached child seat.

Boot space, meanwhile, has been increased by up to 30%, paired with a combined nine litres of storage in the glovebox and under the armrest. Nissan says the Patrol’s all-new frame has increased dynamic torsional rigidity, which not only improves the handling and off-road prowess but also results in reduced vibration – providing a more comfortable driving experience in concert with the acoustic glass.

