2025 Infiniti QX80 debuts in the US with concept car looks – three-row SUV; 450 hp 3.5L twin-turbo V6, 9AT

Posted in Cars, Infiniti, International News / By Gerard Lye / March 21 2024 12:35 pm

Infiniti has unveiled the third-generation QX80, which will make its public debut at the New York International Auto Show in late March before going on sale in the United States in the summer. First previewed by the QX Monograph concept last year, the redesigned QX80 is a full-size luxury SUV with three-row seating that will compete against models like the Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator, Lexus LX and BMW X7.

In terms of design, the QX80 looks nearly identical to the QX Monograph and retains the concept’s signature cues like the long, nearly flat bonnet along with a double-arch grille, piano-key LED daytime running lights, low-mounted LED headlamps, flush door handles, an illuminated front logo and full-width taillights with a segmented design featuring over 300 LEDs.

This is a hulking SUV, measuring in at 5,364 mm long, 2,116 mm wide (with the side mirrors folded), between 1,946-1,979 mm tall and with a wheelbase that spans 3,073 mm. Infiniti will not offer a two-row version of the QX80, with all six available variants coming with three rows of seats in a 2-2-3 layout. The company adds that the SUV will be offered in seven colours, including a new Dynamic Metal option.

Moving inside, the QX80 features the Infiniti InTouch system that is made up of a digital instrument cluster and a central infotainment touchscreen. Both displays measure 14.3 inches diagonally and are positioned prominently on the dashboard with extended ambient lighting, including light strips that emanate from an illuminated Infiniti script ahead of the front passenger.

There’s also a second 9-inch touchscreen below the central air vents that provides convenient control of all climate and comfort functions as well as selection of drive modes. Infiniti is keen to point out that unlike some competitors, the QX80 “treats every row with first-class comfort.” For the first time in the model’s history, heated seats are available for all rows, and massaging seats are offered for the second row in addition to the front seats.

There’s also something called Biometric Cooling that uses an infrared sensor to detect when a passenger is hot an automatically adjusts the temperature and air flow in the second row. “Testing shows Biometric Cooling can get passengers to a comfortable temperature in 50% less time,” the company noted.

Other available features include a head-up display – a first for the QX80 – along with USB-C ports for every row (eight total), a cool box in the centre console as well as a Klipsch sound system with either 14 or 24 loudspeakers. The company is also touting its Front Wide View system, which uses camera information to provide a wide view to the sides of the vehicle across both 14.3-inch displays.

Another clever bit of kit is Invisible Hood View that takes footage from the vehicle’s exterior cameras to project an image of what’s directly in front of the vehicle onto the in-car displays. This allows the driver to “see right through the engine bay” and makes it easier to guide such a big vehicle. Other camera-related assistance systems are a 3D around view monitor and digital rear-view mirror.

For social media junkies, the QX80 also has a Journey Diary function that captures photos or videos from the forward-facing camera to be shared on social media. Add on the In-Car Camera and you can also capture footage from inside the cabin – this can also be used to check on passengers and any items left behind in the second row.

As you’d expect of a luxury SUV, there’s plenty of premium materials on show, with the company saying the cabin is heavily inspired by Japanese culture and the principle of miyabi that is derived from Kyoto artisan culture. Enhancements to sound deadening also result in a QX80 that is up to four decibels quieter than its predecessor.

On the practicality front, Infiniti claims luggage space has been increased in the QX80 but did not provide specifics. The company merely states cargo room behind the second-row seats is up 18% compared to the outgoing model, and by 30% behind the third row.

There’s also air suspension available that can lower the SUV by 71 mm when parked to make it easier to load items in conjunction with hands-free powered tailgate. For aerodynamic efficiency on the move, the car can lower itself by 30 mm or rise by 61 mm when traversing more rugged terrain.

The air suspension is paired with Dynamic Digital Suspension that brings electronically controlled dampers to reduce body roll and up-and-down motions for a smoother ride. Joining these systems is a frame with 57% greater lateral stiffness than the previous QX80 and the adoption of an electric power steering rack, which has 300% increased torsional stiffness and facilitates advanced driver assistance features.

On that mention, the QX80’s list of assistance technologies includes Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Prevention and Trailer Blind Spot Warning. Parking is also made easy with My Parking Locations that help guide drivers to stored parking locations.

Active systems come in two levels, starting with ProPILOT Assist 1.1 that combines Intelligent Cruise Control with steering assistance and navigation integration. The step up is ProPILOT Assist 2.1 that allows attentive drivers to take their hands off the wheel in certain freeway driving scenarios.

As for powertrains, the QX80 gets a VR35DDTT 3.5 litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine as standard with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The mill is rated at 450 hp and 700 Nm, which is 50 hp and 140 Nm more than the second-generation QX80 with a 5.6 litre naturally-aspirated V8. This setup is available with rear- or all-wheel drive, depending on the chosen variant.

When it goes on sale later this year, the QX80 range will include Pure, Luxe, Sensory and Autograph trim levels that are priced between USD82,450 (RM387,886) and USD110,595 (RM520,294). The top-spec Autograph is identified by its two-tone roof, dark chrome trim, large 22-inch Layered Turbine wheels and interior featuring semi-aniline leather and open pore ash wood trim with metal inlay.

