24 January 2022

The Cadillac Escalade has been synonymous with luxury for quite a while now, but the latest generation of the model will see the brand enter the performance SUV segment. Recently, the American carmaker announced that the fifth-generation Escalade will receive the V-Series designation, although further details will only be revealed in spring 2022.

The upcoming Escalade-V will look to take on similar offerings from BMW M and Mercedes-AMG, namely the X7 M50i and GLS 63 4Matic+. It’s expected to get the same LT4 6.2 litre supercharged V8 petrol engine from the CT5-V Blackwing, which serves up 668 hp and 893 Nm of torque in the performance sedan.

For context, the regular Escalade is available with an L86 6.2 litre naturally-aspirated V8 that makes 420 hp and 624 Nm. The more powerful engine will likely be paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Based on the photos provided, the Escalade-V doesn’t differ that much from the existing Sport and Sport Platinum trims, retaining the same mesh grille and blacked-out accents. There are still unique touches to mark it out as the performance version, including tweaked bumpers, a rear diffuser, quad exhaust tips and beefier brakes. Plenty of V-Series badging too.