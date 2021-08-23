In Cars, Infiniti, International News / By Mick Chan / 23 August 2021 4:33 pm / 0 comments

The Infiniti QX80 SUV has been updated for the 2022 model year with a new infotainment setup, which is made standard across all trim levels for the full-size SUV.

The new touchscreen display measures 12.3 inches, and offers navigation with lane guidance in addition to the Infiniti InTouch suite of connected services. Here, smartphone connectivity continues to be offered in the guises of wireless Apple CarPlay as well as USB-based Android Auto.

Meanwhile, added convenience comes in the form of a wireless smartphone charger, and in-car audio is supplied by a Bose premium sound system. As with the preceding model year, the 2022 QX80 continues to be outfitted with leather upholstery across all three rows, with heated front seats and captain chairs in the second row as standard.

The 2022 Infiniti QX80 gets an updated infotainment set with a larger screen; 2018 QX80 cabin (right) for comparison

Powertrain for the Infiniti QX80 remains the 5.6 litre naturally aspirated V8 petrol engine, which produces 405 hp and 559 Nm of torque. In 2018 facelift form, these outputs would propel the full-size SUV along the 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.8 seconds, and onwards to a top speed of 210 km/h.

Outputs are transmitted through a seven-speed automatic transmission, with rear-wheel-drive as standard or with the optional All-Mode Four-Wheel-Drive. For the 2022 model year, Intelligent Cruise Control has been added to the QX80’s equipment list.

Infiniti did not disclose pricing for the revised, 2022 model year QX80 SUV, though for reference the preceding 2021 model year iteration was priced from US$69,050 (RM291,895) for the 2WD version, and from US$72,150 (RM304,978) for the All-Mode 4WD version.