Honda Malaysia September 2024 promo – up to RM12k off Civic; CR-V and City Hatchback join discount list

The country just celebrated Merdeka Day, and with Malaysia Day just around the corner, everyone’s in a patriotic mood. Honda Malaysia’s September 2024 campaign is titled ‘One Nation, Triple Joy’ and it combines three types of rebates for up to RM12,000 off! All the cars on the list are made in 2024.

The biggest discounts this month are for the Civic, which is RM12,000 off for the E and V, and RM10,000 off for the RS petrol and hybrid. This is an upgrade from the previous RM8,000 across the range offer. This means that the handsome C-segment sedan benchmark now starts from below RM120k.

As for the City, September discounts range from RM3,000 (RS petrol) to RM7,000 (V). The base S and top RS hybrid get RM5,000 off, while the mid-spec E comes with a RM6,000 rebate. Why does the discount amount fluctuate between months and variants? It’s the ebb and flow of production versus demand.

As for Honda’s SUVs, we’ll start with the WR-V. Buyers of the lower two variants – S and E – get RM5,000 off while the V and RS come with a RM6,500 discount. If you want the HR-V, the 1.5L NA S and the base turbo E get RM3,000 off, while the V is yours for RM5,000 off. The RS hybrid – previously the only variant with a rebate – gets a RM1,000 discount.

The City Hatchback and CR-V – previously excluded from monthly sales campaigns – joined the list in mid-August with the start of the Jiwa Madani campaign. Now, the B-segment hatchback’s lower two E and V variants are RM3,000 off, while the CR-V is RM4,000 off for the E and RM2,000 off for the S. No promo for the RS when it comes to these two.

Whipped out the calculator, didn’t you? This promo is for vehicles registered from today till September 30.

