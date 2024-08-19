Honda Malaysia offers ‘Jiwa Madani’ extra discount for Aug 2024 – CR-V, City Hatch included; City RM8k off

This is not your usual monthly promo. Honda Malaysia has announced ‘Jiwa Madani’ extra discounts on top of the regular August 2024 promo and it’s valid from now till the end of the month.

With Jiwa Madani, even the City Hatchback and CR-V – excluded from monthly sales campaigns so far – come with discounts of RM3,000 and RM2,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, the City (sedan) and WR-V are being offered with an extra RM2,000 discount, which means that the sedan can be had with up to RM8,000 off, a big sum for the B-segment stalwart. That’s for the V spec, the highest non-RS trim level. If you go for the S, E, RS or e:HEV RS, total discount after Jiwa Madani is RM7,000.

As for the WR-V, buyers of the S and E get to enjoy RM5,000 off, and it’s RM6,500 off for the V and RS variants of the compact SUV. No Jiwa Madani extra boost for the Civic, which already has RM8,000 off this month across the variant range. Same with the HR-V e:HEV RS’ RM1,500 discount.

This mid-month boost could very well be unprecedented and it’s a rare chance for buyers to score big discounts. With the extra incentive, the City now starts from RM77,900 and the WR-V RM84,900. The offer is valid till August 31, so you have to act fast.

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

