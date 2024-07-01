Honda Malaysia July 2024 promo – up to RM7,000 off; MY2024 City, Civic, WR-V and HR-V included

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / July 1 2024 9:07 am

Today is the first day of the second half of this game called 2024, but where did the first half go? If that realisation got you a bit down, how about a good deal on a new car to ahem, make up for lost time?

Honda Malaysia’s ‘Joyful Drive Bonanza’ promo for July 2024 is offering up to RM7,000 off. That headline figure is less than before because the last of the MY2023 cars have all been cleared and all the cars on the list now are made in 2024.

The biggest discounts this month are for the Civic, which is RM5,500 across the petrol board. The RS hybrid gets RM7,000 off. However, Honda says that this is the total sum including government servant, H2H and professional personnel discount schemes, so check with the dealer for what you’re eligible for.

As for the City, it’s RM5,000 off across the five-variant range, while all four variants of the WR-V get a RM3,000 discount. If you want the HR-V, only the RS hybrid gets RM1,500 off. No incentives for the sixth-generation CR-V and City Hatchback facelift. This promo is for vehicles registered from today till July 31.

