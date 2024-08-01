Honda Malaysia August 2024 Merdeka promo – up to RM8,000 off; MY2024 City, Civic, WR-V, HR-V included

Today is the first day of August, and that means a fresh month of promos from Honda Malaysia. August is always a patriotic month and Honda Malaysia’s campaign is aptly titled ‘One Spirit, Double Reward’, with up to RM8,000 off. That headline figure is less than before because the last of the MY2023 cars have all been cleared and all the cars on the list now are made in 2024.

The biggest discounts this month are for the Civic, which is RM8,000 off across the board. This is a big upgrade from last month’s RM5,500 across the petrol range (RS hybrid was RM7,000 off).

As for the City, it’s RM5,000 off across the range, except for the mid-spec V, which gets RM6,000 off. As for the WR-V, buyers of the lower two variants – S and E – get RM3,000 off while the V and RS come with a RM4,500 discount. If you want the HR-V, only the RS hybrid gets RM1,500 off.

No incentives for the sixth-generation CR-V and City Hatchback facelift. This promo is for vehicles registered from today till August 31.

