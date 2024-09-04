Rapid Bus sends 25 OKU-friendly buses, 30 drivers to Sarawak to ferry Para Sukma Games 2024 athletes

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / September 4 2024 5:06 pm

Rapid Bus is sending 25 buses to Sarawak for the Para Sukma Games 2024. The OKU-friendly buses will be used to ferry athletes and officials throughout the games, which will be held from September 20-28 in the Borneo state.

The 25 single-deck buses with universal access features are OKU-friendly and have wide doors and room inside for wheelchairs. The buses will be transported by ship on September 6, and are expected to arrive in Kuching on September 13.

“The cooperation between Rapid Bus and the Sarawak state government shows Rapid Bus’ commitment in appreciating the contributions of the OKU community in nation building, including the field of sports,” said Rapid Bus COO Ku Jamil Zakaria.

The fleet of buses will be supported by 44 Rapid Bus staff, including 30 bus captains and 14 support staff. They will arrive in Kuching in stages between September 13 and 15, and the bus captains will have training on the bus routes before the games start.

