Hakim Danish scores for Malaysia in Red Bull Rookies

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 5 2024 9:18 am

Scoring his maiden 2024 Red Bull Rookies Cup victory, Malaysian racer Hakim Danish stood on top of the podium in Race 2 at Motorland Aragon, Spain. A rain swept race did not deter the 17-year old Terengganu boy from riding a careful measured pace to take a commanding lead.

Speaking during his after race interview, Hakim said he had a good feeling before the race. ‘When I woke up I prepared myself for a wet race and I was determined to be focused. I made 2 sighting laps and I already got confidence in the bike, I had the grip and a good feeling. So when I arrived on the starting grid I said to my mechanic, ‘OK maybe this is my time.’,” said Hakim.

Hakim is slowly building on his racing success in the Rookie’s Cup, following his earlier second place in Jerez, Spain, last April. With his racing number ’13’, Hakim said he maintained his focus during the race, “I think I did a really good job, I didn’t relax, I wanted as big a gap as I could.”

With six of the seven races in the calendar done and dusted, Hakim stands sixth in the championship, with Alvaro Carpe of Spain topping the table. The final round of the Red Bull Rookies Cup takes place in Misano, Italy, on September 7 and 8.

