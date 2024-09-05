Kove Moto Malaysia – who are they and what is this dual-purpose motorcycle brand doing in Malaysia?

Posted in Bikes, Kove, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 5 2024 12:52 pm

Seen on display at various shows and during off-road competitions locally, Kove Moto is slowly making in roads into the Malaysian dual-purpose scene. If you are asking, “who is Kove Moto and why have we not heard of this motorcycle brand before?” you would be forgiven for wondering why.

Kove Moto was established in China’s motorcycle manufacturing hub of ChongQing by former professional enduro and off road rider Zhang Xue. Making its international debut at the EICMA show in Italy, Kove is now the fourth largest domestic motorcycle brand in China in the above 300 cc market segment.

Manufacturing a range of motorcycles from the 321R naked sports to the retro scrambler style 510F, for Malaysia, Kove is focusing primarily on the dual-purpose market. This was evidenced by the 450 Rally displayed at the “Jungle to Sea” enduro in 2023, as well as participating in the recent Asia Cross Country Rally 2024 in Thailand.

Kove 450 Rally

The focus of Kove Moto Malaysia is on off-road riding for the 450 model it is bringing in, with instruction from the principal to put the motorcycle through its paces in the Malaysian jungle, legendary for its lack of sympathy to dual-purpose bikes seeking to challenge the terrain. Kove Malaysia prefers to remain silent for its detailed plans for the brand in Malaysia, though paultan.org was given some hints.

This includes plans to introduce the Kove 450 formally to the Malaysia market in the latter part of 2024. Additionally, there are plans to expand the range to cover other models, “possibly next year.” paultan.org first reported on Kove back in June 2022, when the “Kove Hyper” brand name has been trademarked in Malaysia.

