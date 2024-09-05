Perodua ‘I Love Malaysia’ promotion – cash rebates up to RM1.5k for Ativa, up to RM3k for Aruz; until Sept 30

Posted in Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / September 5 2024 10:59 am

As the month of September is when the nation celebrates Malaysia Day, Perodua celebrates by offering its ‘I Love Malaysia’ promotion for the Ativa and Aruz throughout the month, until September 30, 2024.

Customers who trade in their existing vehicle with Perodua Pre-Owned Vehicles (POV) can enjoy cash rebates of up to RM1,500 for their purchase of an Ativa, or cash rebates of up to RM3,000 for their purchase of an Aruz. Bookings for vehicles purchased on trade-in are to be made at authorised Perodua showrooms.

This promotion for the month of September essentially extends the promotion for the Ativa and Aruz that was run from August, when rebates of similar sums were offered. If you were planning to take advantage of the offers but missed out last month, here’s your chance.

The Ativa is currently the sole Perodua model offered with a turbocharged powerplant, featuring a 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder producing 98 PS and 140 Nm of torque driving the front wheels through a D-CVT transmission. The Ativa starts from RM62,500 for the X variant, ranging up to RM73,400 for the AV variant with the black roof finish.

The Aruz is the brand’s raised seven-seater MPV, offering a 220 mm ground clearance that is 60 mm more than that offered by the lower-riding Alza, which also seats seven. The Aruz gets the naturally aspirated 1.5 litre 2NR-VE four-cylinder petrol, which makes 102 PS at 6,000 rpm and 133 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. Drive goes to the rear wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission.

