Perodua Merdeka promo – Ativa gets RM1,500 cash rebate, RM3,000 discount for Aruz, now till August 31

Posted in Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / August 2 2024 9:50 am

Perodua is having a ‘Semangat Kemerdekaan’ promo for the Ativa and Aruz for August 2024. The compact turbocharged SUV can be yours with a RM1,500 cash rebate, while the high-riding seven-seater MPV is being offered with a RM3,000 discount. These deals are from now till August 31.

Launched in March 2021, the Ativa is still the only Perodua with a turbocharged engine. The A-segment SUV – the first P2 to ride on the DNGA platform – is powered by a 1.0-litre downsized turbo triple with 98 PS and 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm. It’s paired to the D-CVT gearbox that’s now a mainstay for the market leader. The Ativa is priced from RM62,500 for the base X to RM73,400 for the top AV with the black roof option.

Introduced in early 2019, the Aruz is seven-seat MPV with SUV styling and ground clearance that’s higher than most SUVs (220 mm). This is the Aruz’s biggest differentiator from P2’s other seven-seater, the Alza – that one is car-like and rides 60 mm lower. For those who want tall car visibility and peace of mind from minor flooding, the Aruz would be a good tool.

The powertrain consists of a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine with 102 PS/133 Nm, and a four-speed torque converter automatic sending drive to the rear axle. Passion Red joined the colour range in late 2021.

