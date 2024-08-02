Perodua Merdeka promo – Ativa gets RM1,500 cash rebate, RM3,000 discount for Aruz, now till August 31

Posted in Cars, Local News, Perodua / By /

Perodua Merdeka promo – Ativa gets RM1,500 cash rebate, RM3,000 discount for Aruz, now till August 31

Perodua is having a ‘Semangat Kemerdekaan’ promo for the Ativa and Aruz for August 2024. The compact turbocharged SUV can be yours with a RM1,500 cash rebate, while the high-riding seven-seater MPV is being offered with a RM3,000 discount. These deals are from now till August 31.

Launched in March 2021, the Ativa is still the only Perodua with a turbocharged engine. The A-segment SUV – the first P2 to ride on the DNGA platform – is powered by a 1.0-litre downsized turbo triple with 98 PS and 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm. It’s paired to the D-CVT gearbox that’s now a mainstay for the market leader. The Ativa is priced from RM62,500 for the base X to RM73,400 for the top AV with the black roof option.

Introduced in early 2019, the Aruz is seven-seat MPV with SUV styling and ground clearance that’s higher than most SUVs (220 mm). This is the Aruz’s biggest differentiator from P2’s other seven-seater, the Alza – that one is car-like and rides 60 mm lower. For those who want tall car visibility and peace of mind from minor flooding, the Aruz would be a good tool.

The powertrain consists of a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine with 102 PS/133 Nm, and a four-speed torque converter automatic sending drive to the rear axle. Passion Red joined the colour range in late 2021.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Perodua Axia 2024
Perodua Bezza 2024
Perodua Myvi 2024
Perodua Alza 2024
Perodua Aruz 2024
Perodua Ativa 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

PERODUA ATIVA
PERODUA ATIVA
PERODUA ATIVA
PERODUA ATIVA
PERODUA ATIVA
PERODUA ATIVA
PERODUA ATIVA
PERODUA ATIVA
PERODUA ATIVA

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 