Tan Chong Motor share price lowest since 2004 after RM61.7mil 1H 2024 loss; Nissan e-Power expected Q4

It’s not looking great for Tan Chong Motor Holdings at the moment. The group, which holds the franchises for Nissan and Renault in Malaysia, saw its share price slide to just 70.5 sen yesterday – the lowest since April 2004 – after recording larger-than-expected quarterly losses, according to The Edge. This is despite the company having a market capitalisation of RM474 million.

The same day, Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) Research released a note maintaining a “sell” card on the stock, raising concerns over the group’s continued weak sales volume amid deteriorating market conditions. Nissan in particular has had a torrid time – the firm was once the perennial fifth best-selling car company in Malaysia, yet last year it fell to ninth with just 10,000 vehicles sold in all of 2023.

The dismal performance continued this year, with the group registering just 4,811 units of sales in the first half of the year, a 9.5% decrease over the same period in 2023. Operating profits also fell 27.3% year-on-year.

Unsurprisingly, this had a detrimental effect on the company’s bottom line. Tan Chong Motor recorded a core loss after taxes and minority interests of RM30.8 million in the second quarter of the year, dragging losses in the first half to RM61.7 million, compared to RM55.9 million in the same period in 2023. The research house maintains a target price of 65 sen, based on 12 times of unchanged price/earnings ratios tagged to expected 2025 earnings, so the share price has quite a bit to fall yet.

Nissan’s aging lineup is expected to be finally revitalised in Q4 2024 with e-Power models

It added it remained cautious of the company’s domestic market outlook due to stiff competition, as both national and non-national rivals have launched “attractive” new models. Elsewhere, HLIB Research expects sales in Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar to remain weak as a result of deteriorating consumer sentiment and political uncertainty.

There are bright spots, however, such as in Vietnam with the commencement of the distribution of GAC vehicles, making up for the ending of MG distributorship (which led to an 89.9% year-on-year sales drop to 145 units) there.

In Malaysia, HLB Research expects sales to rebound with a revitalisation of Nissan’s badly aging lineup with new models starting in the fourth quarter, including those powered by the company’s e-Power hybrid powertrains. The Edge report listed the Kicks, but that’s likely a red herring based on the car appearing at the Malaysia Autoshow in May; the actual car is widely anticipated to be the latest C28 Serena.

Jonathan Lee

After trying to pursue a career in product design, Jonathan Lee decided to make the sideways jump into the world of car journalism instead. He therefore appreciates the aesthetic appeal of a car, but for him, the driving experience is still second to none.

 

Comments

  • Ben Yap on Sep 05, 2024 at 4:13 pm

    even with the C28 being launched, there is a possibility that the share price and sales will not improve. The current Premium Highway Star is going for about RM164k. with the C28 e-power, the price will be more expensive and might hover close to RM200k mark which will deter a lot of buyers.

  • sleuthman on Sep 05, 2024 at 4:15 pm

    nissan = make good cars. but TanChong = BAD BAD BAD

  • YB Kinte Kunte on Sep 05, 2024 at 4:28 pm

    Any long time distributor that sells 800plus vehicles monthly with many branches/workshops..pls close shop.
    Can u survive…say selling 2 to 3 cars each month as an outlet of Nissan ? Even Rolls Royce Msia need to sell more than this paltry figure.
    ETCM is as old as Merdeka..what a shambolic shame,it is as teruk as the defunct Naza distributor.J
    Nissan Japan..your brand is acceptable,but the sole distributor ETCM is not acceptable,just get them out fast b4 your sales drop to 5000 annually.

  • Bob Mal on Sep 05, 2024 at 4:47 pm

    Sure look at what portfolio did you have Nissan cars OK but selection is MEH, Renault what?, GAC ??? or Subaru ?????? all bad selection of car models you should fire the product manager.

    Also guess some says deserve it as you protected the AP cronies system for continually short change all Malaysian.

  • Macam mana ? on Sep 05, 2024 at 4:51 pm

    This is expected…. with the way they r managing the new car launching. Most people here will soon forget the Nissan, needless to say Renault

  • AkooIm on Sep 05, 2024 at 5:02 pm

    Everyone see this coming, except Tan Chong…

    They deserved it…

  • wth on Sep 05, 2024 at 5:14 pm

    Such Malaysian China-man mentality of doing business in this modern era, we are surprised they hv yet wind down. This reminds me another similar way of business management, The Store groups of supermarkets in Malaysia. Both still haven’t bankrupt, so it’s either really deep pocket the owners have or sheer thick good luck!

  • plakat on Sep 05, 2024 at 5:24 pm

    all the cars under TC and non of your cars produced 100-200km/hr in less then 7sec = junkies

