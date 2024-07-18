2024 Nissan Serena e-Power in Indonesia – new C28 hybrid with 163 PS, 315 Nm, RM183k; Malaysia next?

Posted in Cars, International News, Nissan / By Jonathan Lee / July 18 2024 5:42 pm

While we await the much-anticipated launch of the latest C28 Nissan Serena in Malaysia, over in Indonesia, the sixth-generation MPV has gone on sale at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). The seven-seater is being offered in the archipelago solely in e-Power form, featuring a hybrid powertrain that closely mirrors Honda’s e:HEV system.

It’s not exactly cheap, however – priced at 635,000,000 rupiah (RM183,300), the new car is 74,200,000 rupiah (RM21,400) more expensive than the petrol-powered outgoing model. A two-tone colour scheme adds an extra 4,500,000 rupiah (RM1,300).

Power comes from a single electric front motor that produces 163 PS and 315 Nm of torque, which in turn is juiced by a 98 PS/123 Nm 1.4 litre HR14DDe naturally-aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine that also charges the 1.77 kWh battery. Unlike Honda’s system, the three-pot has zero mechanical connection to the wheels and can’t drive the car on its own.

Measuring 4,765 mm long, 1,715 mm wide and 1,885 mm tall, the C28 Serena is 25 mm shorter and narrower and 20 mm taller than the C27, while its 2,870 mm wheelbase is 10 mm longer. While the dimensions aren’t much different, the new car is a much more modern-looking machine, at least where the front is concerned.

Here, the Serena is dominated by a massive slatted V-motion grille that runs all the way out to the upper corners. Sitting between those slats are the neatly-integrated three-tier LED headlights, while underneath them are a pair of triangular inlets duct air around the front wheels. A decorative trim piece with the “Serena” script visually links the grille/headlight combination to the tall glasshouse.

At the back, the window line kinks upwards towards the slim vertical LED taillights, which combine with the sizeable rear spoiler to frame the upright split-opening tailgate. Indonesia gets the range-topping Highway Star model, which gets a sportier bodykit and rides on 16-inch turbine-style two-tone alloy wheels.

The modernisation continues on the inside, where a pair of 12.3-inch instrument and infotainment displays sit on a widescreen display panel above the full-width air vents. Below this you’ll find a large control panel for the dual-zone auto air con and push-button gear selector, above a slot for the Qi wireless charger.

As per the current model, the seven seats are arranged in a 2-2-3 configuration with second-row sliding and reclining captain’s chairs and a third row that folds up towards the sides of the cabin. Standard kit includes keyless entry, push-button start, hands-free power-sliding rear doors, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB-C fast charging ports, rear side window sunshades, a 360-degree camera system, a camera-based digital rear-view mirror and six speakers.

Safety-wise, the Serena comes with a range of ProPilot driver assistance systems, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, a driver attention monitor and automatic high beam. Six airbags and stability control are fitted as standard.

The Nissan Serena is widely expected to be the next new model to be sold in Malaysia. The car was sighted here as early as March last year, hinting at an impending launch, but things have been quiet on that front since then. We’re not sure what’s the reason for the delay, but we can imagine the significant price increase – as seen in Indonesia – may have had something to do with it. Would you buy the new Serena e-Power at this price? Sound off in the comments after the jump.

