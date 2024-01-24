Nissan and GAC in 2024 – C28 Serena, Almera facelift, GAC GS3 and Aion S Plus EV launching in Malaysia?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / January 24 2024 5:27 pm

The Nissan brand in Malaysia last year saw a few launches, with the most notable being the facelifted Leaf that went on sale in March. Other introductions by Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) include various editions of the existing Serena and Navara as well as three one-off dressed-up cars that made their debut at the first-ever Tokyo Auto Salon KL.

As you can tell, there’s not much in the way of major launches, so what can we expect from ETCM in 2024? Here are some products we’re expecting, starting with the sixth-generation (C28) Serena, which has already been spotted testing here. First revealed back in November 2022, the latest Serena brings with it a more refreshed design featuring a more modern take on the brand’s signature V-motion grille which seamlessly blends into the multi-tier headlamps.

The Serena’s boxy profile remains familiar, accompanied by narrower taillights and an overhauled interior. The latter now sports a digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system on the dashboard, along with discreet air vents and an angled panel with the climate controls, gear selector (no more shift lever) and buttons for other vehicle functions.

As for the powertrain, we’re expecting the Serena to continue with the MR20DD 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine, which currently makes 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) and 200 Nm in the C27. The engine is accompanied is a hybrid element in the form of a small electric motor providing 2.6 PS (2.4 hp or 1.8 kW) and 48 Nm of accelerative boost when needed, with drive going to the front wheels via an Xtronic CVT.

In other markets like Japan, the Serena is also available with an updated version of the E-Power hybrid system that substitutes the previous HR12DE engine 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine for the HR14DDe engine 1.4 litre unit.

The engine acts primarily as a generator to charge a lithium-ion battery, which then powers a more powerful front-mounted EM57 electric motor rated at 163 PS (161 hp or 120 kW) and 315 Nm. We’ve never gotten the e-Power hybrid in any Nissan vehicle here, and we don’t think this will change with the new Serena unless ETCM surprises us.

Since we’re talking about things that we might not get, it appears plans for the Kicks and Ariya have dropped off. The Kicks was teased for a possible introduction way back in February 2022, but there have been no updates as to whether the B-segment crossover would go on sale here since. As for the Ariya, the electric vehicle (EV) has been sighted in Malaysia before, but just like the Kicks, there has been no indication if it will ever go on sale.

Shifting our focus back to cars that could come our way, there’s the facelifted Almera, which has already been launched in Thailand and the Philippines. Updates to the B-segment sedan include a front fascia with an updated V-motion grille and Nissan badge, along with some minor interior tweaks. Our local Almera got a Kuro Edition this year, if you’re interested.

As Tan Chong is mentioned in this post, we should also point out Guangzhou Automobile Group, otherwise known as GAC. The Chinese car brand is not new to Malaysia, as the first-generation GS3 was launched way back in December 2021, with distributorship handled by Warisan Tan Chong Automotif (WTCA).

Last May, WTCA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Warisan TC Holdings (a Tan Chong Group company), announced a CKD local assembly programme worth over RM60 million. This will see Tan Chong’s Segambut plant be upgraded to produce the second-generation GS3, with CKD production scheduled to begin in April 2024 followed by the start of sales in mid-2024. It’s a big deal because this will be GAC’s first-ever CKD project not just in ASEAN, but in the world outside of China.

The CKD programme will be supplemented by a dealer network of over showrooms across Malaysia, with the first, flagship showroom being readied in Petaling Jaya in Q3 this year. In addition to the GS3, we’re expecting the larger Emkoo to be part of the local GAC line-up in the future.

The Emkoo was first revealed in April 2022 and went on sale in China in August the same year, available with turbocharged and hybrid petrol powertrains. With a length of 4,680 mm, a width of 1,901 mm and a height of 1,670 mm, the Emkoo is about the size of the latest Honda CR-V, although the GAC SUV has a longer wheelbase of 2,750 mm (+49 mm).

Still on the topic of GAC, it was confirmed several days ago that Tan Chong’s Warisan TC has been appointed the sole and exclusive distributor of GAC’s Aion range of EVs. The Aion S Plus will most likely be one of the models coming our way after one was spotted this month. The sedan, which is around the size of a Toyota Camry, was launched in China in June 2021 and is offered with up to 602 km of range (NEDC).

Based on these details, it’s evident that Tan Chong will have plenty on its plate in regards to Nissan and GAC. What models are you be looking forward to the most?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.