In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / 15 May 2023 12:29 pm / 1 comment

The 2023 Nissan Almera facelift has been launched in Thailand, and the updated B-segment sedan’s debut in the Land of Smiles comes after its debut in the United States where it is also known as the Versa.

Visual revisions to the Almera include the new V-Motion grille and front fascia, new logo as well as an updated interior; for Thailand, one powertrain specification is offered across four variants, with prices starting from 549,000 THB (RM72,861) for the base E grade trim, ranging up to 699,000 THB (RM92,952) for the top VL grade variant. A new exterior colour – Gray Sky Pearl – joins the palette.

Powertrain in the 2023 Almera facelift is the 1.0 litre turbocharged inline-three-cylinder engine designated HRA0 in Thailand (known as the HR10DET in the Malaysian-market Almera), which produces 100 PS and 152 Nm of torque, the same as that in the Thai-market pre-facelift Almera. Drive goes to the front wheels via an Xtronic continuously variable transmission.

Nissan has introduced NissanConnect Services for the Almera facelift, bringing an application that offers the user remote control of selected functions and communication with the vehicle. These functions include remote-operated door lock, engine start, horn, and lights, as well as a Car Finder function to help the user locate the vehicle.

Conveniences in the facelifted Almera include a wireless device charger, the NissanConnect infotainment setup with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with Google Maps navigation via an eight-inch touchscreen, and voice recognition. Meanwhile, the ‘Quore Modure’ premium seats do not accumulate or reflect heat, offering greater comfort as a result, says Nissan.

The Nissan 360 Safety Shield suite also features in the 2023 Almera facelift in Thailand, with advanced safety features including rear cross traffic alert, moving object detection, intelligent forward collision warning, blind spot warning and intelligent around view monitoring, plus high beam assist and lane departure warning.

2023 Nissan Almera facelift in Thailand, with accessories

Also on are active safety features including vehicle dynamic control (stability control), ABS, EBD, brake assist and hill start assist. Passive safety features on all grades include six airbags as well as pretensioning and load-limiting seatbelts.

The Thai market Almera also receives a choice of accessories packages comprised of the Iconic Package, the Ignite Package and the Ultimate Package, for accessorising the vehicle inside and out.

The Iconic Package brings black front grille, roof-mounted shark fin, sports pedal set, floor carpets and kick plate, while the Ignite Package brings front and rear bumper lips and side skirts in body colour along with a duck-tail rear spoiler in gloss black. The Ultimate Package combines the items of both the Iconic Package and the Ignite Package.

